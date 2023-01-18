Horoscope Today, 18 January, 2023: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Wednesday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Some of you may feel sluggish and not feel enough motivation to work. This may result in unnecessary postponements. You may also indulge in retail therapy to calm your anxiousness.

LUCKY SIGN– An album

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

Precious relationships also need constant work. Your partner may need to hear from you more often. If the tide is against you sometimes, it’s good to keep safe distance.

LUCKY SIGN– An old motorcycle

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

A new person may come in to share your responsibility. This is good news for you to progress. Try to finish your pending assignments now. A reminder in time will save you from extra work.

LUCKY SIGN– A key chain

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Remember to stay in touch with your family even in the busiest of times. This shall keep you grounded. A sports activity may prove to be of interest. An opportunity for leadership is coming soon.

LUCKY SIGN– A pearl

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

If you have previously hurt someone, they may not have forgiven you yet. It may be a good time to reconcile now. College friends may plan a reunion. Good day to avoid overeating.

LUCKY SIGN– A rainbow article

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Prepare your mind for the challenges coming ahead. An opportunity from abroad may knock at your door. You may feel like enjoying some solitude by the end of the day.

LUCKY SIGN– A coffee shop

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

A serene environment may get disrupted at home due to a petty situation. You may get additional work that was not planned for. A new source of entertainment shall distract your attention.

LUCKY SIGN– A glass jug

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Stay mindful of the situation developing at work now. Your involvement now may be beneficial for you later. A disturbance in the neighborhood may cause disruption. Romantic matters look promising.

LUCKY SIGN– A set of batteries

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

No news might just be good news sometimes. The day may be slightly unplanned, hence just go with the flow. You may like retiring early too. You’re likely to engage in long distance but meaningful conversations.

LUCKY SIGN– Old favorite novel

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

You may gear up for a new opportunity for an alliance. The road may look clear and straight but do read the fine print. Your subordinate may not cooperate as per your expectation.

LUCKY SIGN– A copper glass

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

As easy day if you are willing to accept things at the face value. It is normal to feel tired, allow yourself to get some break. Make sure your facts are right before assessing a task.

LUCKY SIGN– A cereal bowl

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

A good friend may need help with their family matters. Try and not be too critical of your coworkers. The secured funds from the past may prove to be helpful now.

LUCKY SIGN– A crystal jar.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

