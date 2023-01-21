Horoscope Today, 21 January, 2023: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Saturday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

A good day to quickly finish your unfinished task and clear the past dues. Watch out for mild infections or aches. Try to keep yourself calm in situation of an argument. A balanced attitude may help in the future.

LUCKY SIGN- A cardamom

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

Advertisement

The energies of the day seem to be in alignment. This might make you initiate some new work list. If someone asks for a loan, you can politely refuse. It will be advisable to pick up a self-care routine.

LUCKY SIGN – A grey feather

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Others may experience your more vulnerable side today, even if display being strong from within. A few negotiation tactics will be needed to get the job done. A colleague might ask for help, it might be genuine.

LUCKY SIGN- Riverside

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Meeting or reconnecting with an old acquaintance is likely. The weather may not support outdoor chores, if any. If you’ve been planning to support a cause, you may see the opportunity now. Travel is likely.

LUCKY SIGN – An old paper

Advertisement

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Guests may land up unannounced. It’s a day of sweet treats. Some pending dues may get cleared. Your support staff may bring up a grievance, do resolve it on priority.

LUCKY SIGN – Pearls

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Advertisement

The atmosphere at work may now look conducive and may leave you relaxed. Keep the paperwork organized, both at home and in office. You may be sleep deprived, take care to get some quality sleep tonight.

LUCKY SIGN – Doorstep

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Being emotional does not make you weak. Put your strong points forward. It’s a great day to try a new recipe and make some new ties. Take extra care of your health condition.

Advertisement

LUCKY SIGN – A red stole

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Nightmares or bad dreams are just fears of the subconscious mind, do not take them seriously. A person from the opposite sex may distract you from your routine. Make the day special by meeting an old friend.

LUCKY SIGN – A brick wall

Advertisement

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

You’re being missed by someone close. Make time for your loved ones essentially. A random trip is on the cards towards the month end. A routine medical checkup can be helpful. Meditate.

LUCKY SIGN – A neon sign

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 21

Old memories are likely to rule the day. A reality check may be helpful. Check on your siblings, they may be wanting to flaunt your authority somewhere. Create a new plan for an old approach.

LUCKY SIGN – A glass bottle

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Your fears are now under control. There are no more bad dreams, as times are changing. You’re feeling grateful for what you’ve attained in the recent months. You are likely to get an added responsibility.

LUCKY SIGN – A banyan tree

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You’re the emotional support system of your family, they need more time from you. A new partnership is likely to get signed. Medical professionals have a busy day. Senior officials experience hindrances.

LUCKY SIGN – Birds

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

Read all the Latest News here