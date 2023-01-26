ARIES: MAY 21-APRIL 19

It may be a busier day than what you may have planned. Some impromptu work may take up most of your time. Take special care of your food indulgence today. Unless critical don’t commit anything as of now.

LUCKY SIGN– A jasmine flower

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

Pamper yourself with a relaxed n lazy morning followed by a hectic pace by the afternoon. A close friend will bring in some positive news. Stay mindful of the fact that whatever you have been postponing may get into action now.

LUCKY SIGN– Lemon grass

GEMINI: MAY 21-JUNE 21

It’s a day of financial gains and profits. Your stuck money or some new commitments may earn you that. Your child’s company may have to be reviewed. A break may bring in the much needed change.

LUCKY SIGN– Two squirrels

CANCER: June 22-July 22

Your earlier plans may roll out well. One sided relationship will begin to lose meaning and you might urge to step out of it soon. A hectic but meaningful day for people in government jobs and people in the media industry.

LUCKY SIGN– An eagle

LEO: JULY 23-AUGUST 22

Your individual point of shallmatter the most today. It shall provide you a platform to progress. A good day to finish your pending tasks. Your spouse needs your support, you may not have the time.

LUCKY SIGN– A notice board

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Be sure of your desires and stay ready to face the outcomes. You may get judged about your recent actions. A person with vibrant personality may approach you. A random travel plan can come up now.

LUCKY SIGN– A yellow sapphire

LIBRA: September 23-October 23

It’s nearly a perfect day and you must live it to the fullest. Stay organized yet keep exploring. The energies are guiding you to move towards a definitive path. A family outing may be on the cards.

LUCKY SIGN– A new gadget

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Newly developed hobby may now take you places. You may end up trusting someone you have recently met. A lot of drama within may lead to chaos and mental clutter. Develop a new daily routine to stay organized.

LUCKY SIGN– A string of lights

SAGITTARIUS:NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Premature conversation is certainly not advisable, you need to display patience. Your intentions are well supported but need a better communication. Someone in the neighborhood may create a hurdle.

LUCKY SIGN– A vanilla fragrance

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22–JANUARY 19

It’s a day to set your intentions right. For days you’ve been probed inwards to take action and now is the time. You will need to put your fears aside and take up this new challenge. Keep it simple and keep it rolling.

LUCKY SIGN– A mushroom plant

AQUARIUS:JANUARY 20-FEBRUARY 18

Prosperity is making its way towards you but slowly. Stay welcoming to receive new ideas and thoughts. It may upset your routine for some time, but you will find an organised way to do it. Recruitment of new people is now recommended.

LUCKY SIGN– A clear sky

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may have a feeling that your fears are coming true. But somehow you’ll be able to manage the day well. They will be help and support You need to review certain situations at work. A new opportunity may take some time to come through.

LUCKY SIGN– Purple flowers.

