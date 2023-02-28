Horoscope Today, 28 February, 2023: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Tuesday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

You may be left with limited chances of asking for forgiveness. You may be needing healing at the innermost level and acceptance is what you need. Apply for it if you have been thinking about it.

LUCKY SIGN: A still image

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

A hectic day but under control where you may be able to complete most of your task list. Burden of work might keep you on your toes. A positive news about a close friend may provide comfort.

LUCKY SIGN: A silver wire

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

You may have to now create some new ideas for your months ahead. If you’ve been working on multiple projects, now is a good time to focus on limited. People in real estate may experience steady growth.

LUCKY SIGN: A kite

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

There may be new vistas opening to display your inner talent. Your confidence today may become other’s envy. Some people around may gossip about your achievements against your potential. Stay cautious.

LUCKY SIGN: A guitar

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Start of the day may show signs of some anxiety. But you may be successful in resolving the same soon. An instance of witnessing something unusual may also take mind space. An old colleague may show up unannounced.

LUCKY SIGN: Shadow of an animal

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Recreational lunches and outings with friends may provide required energy. Your mind may stay more focused in later part of the day. Someone from the past may give you the answers you may be seeking.

LUCKY SIGN: A cartoon

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

A few signs of progress from an awaited assignment may bring in some relief. Some random trip plan may bring in the required excitement. You may consider keeping reminders if someone is awaiting a revert.

LUCKY SIGN: A red stone

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

A secret of yours may come into someone’s notice now. You may be having a few unfulfilled commitments; they need immediate attention. Stay careful with your medication.

LUCKY SIGN: A box

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

You may feel calmer than usual today. It’s not been a pattern since a few days now. A new task at work may make you strategize. An efficient subordinate may help you bring things at work together.

LUCKY SIGN: A constellation

CAPRICORN : DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

A work trip may also be a good remedy to unwind amidst this ongoing madness. A friend you trust may prove helpful now. A subordinate may create some random issue.

LUCKY SIGN: A river

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

A conversation with your own self may be a good thing to do. Little joys may look sufficient today. You may feel irritated today as well. The energy I heavy towards the afternoon, keep a check on your health and routine.

LUCKY SIGN: A large hoarding

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

If someone has appreciated your work you may not take it seriously as they might not have meant it. You will have to decide about your potential and gaps, if any, yourself. An old habit you may be trying to get rid of may finally happen.

LUCKY SIGN: A silk scarf.

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

