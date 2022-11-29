Horoscope Today, 29 November, 2022: Money Astrological Prediction for Tuesday

Check out today’s prediction by Bhoomika Kalam, an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award. (Image: Shutterstock) ARIES: Maintain ease in your business. You have to speed up your office work. Your creative work will get you profits. There will be adaptation in work. You will keep focus on business task. Coordination with colleagues will increase. REMEDY: Offer water to Lord Shiva. (Image: Shutterstock) TAURUS: Will be comfortable in career and business interactions. Job seekers will get good offers. Your e-commerce business will get profits. Today you will achieve goals in your business. REMEDY: Light a ghee lamp in the Hanuman temple. (Image: Shutterstock) GEMINI: Performance will be maintained as expected in the workplace. Economic commercial matters will be made. Ancestral and traditional business will gain momentum. There will be positivity in your business. There will be an increase in wealth. The economic side will be able to improve. REMEDY: Present the flag in the Ram temple. (Image: Shutterstock) CANCER: Today your courage of taking risk in business is increase. There will be a thinking of doing unique things in the economic commercial sector. Results will be better than expected. Will get attractive offers. Today your plans will get strength. REMEDY- Offer garland of white flowers to Maa Saraswati. (Image: Shutterstock) LEO: Will move forward with patience and faith. Don’t get greedy and tempted in work. Will increase caution in financial efforts. Will keep focus on work business. Don’t be hurry. Will avoid risky work. Will increase the implementation of the plans. REMEDY: Feed jaggery to a red cow. (Image: Shutterstock) VIRGO: Today you Will be successful in achieving the goal. Will maintain control over the circumstances. There will be an increase in wealth. Achievements in career business will increase. Desired results will be made in your office. Business will be able to improve. REMEDY: Light a mustard oil lamp under a Peepal tree in the evening. (Image: Shutterstock) LIBRA: There will be speed in work efforts. Plans will take shape. Will be successful in the interview. Business will be strong. Will keep moving forward at a better pace. You will get success all around. Most of the cases will be made in favor. The effect will continue to increase. REMEDY- give flour to ants. (Image: Shutterstock) SCORPIO: Will maintain speed in economic matters. The way of profit from more than one source will open. Your Courage and bravery will increase which will give you profit in your business. REMEDY: Serve to your mother. (Image: Shutterstock) SAGITTARIUS: You Will get work done with understanding and humility in the office. Will maintain control over the circumstances. Work business will remain normal. Will keep focus on expansion plans. Will show interest in research work. Make plans under the experts for your company. Keep in touch with advisors. REMEDY: Give something sweet to the black dog. (Image: Shutterstock) CAPRICORN: Inclination towards productive works will increase. Your investments will give you profit. Don’t waste your time in unproductive things. you have to focus on your business. Will perform better in professional tasks. REMEDY: Feed the bird. (Image: Shutterstock) AQUARIUS: Will take forward the action plans. Will emphasize on time management. Greed will save you from temptation. Will increase control over economic matters. Will increase awareness in work business. Will show patience in working matters. Be alert don’t trust strangers easily. REMEDY: Donate white things to a poor person. (Image: Shutterstock) PISCES: Will complete the target fast in the office. Today you will get career opportunities. Will definitely go ahead. There will be a sense of victory. Will do better in work business. Today you will get great deals in your business which will give you boost to your career. REMEDY: Light a ghee lamp in the Durga temple. (Image: Shutterstock)
Read all the Latest News here
first published: November 29, 2022, 00:15 IST
last updated: November 29, 2022, 00:15 IST