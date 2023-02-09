ARIES: MARCH 21 - APRIL 19

It’s high time for you express all your emotions. You have been waiting to vent them out for some time and the day may turn out to be with mixed emotions. You don’t feel like holding back anymore. Morning hours are suitable for work.

LUCKY SIGN - A star

TAURUS: APRIL 20 – MAY 20

While others may be trying to understand you, you still seem like a mystery. You have been successful in whatever you’ve been manipulating. It’s time to relook an old opportunity.

LUCKY SIGN – A ceramic planter

GEMINI: MAY 21 - JUNE 21

People close to you may not act sometimes the way you expected them to. It’s important to understand others situation and circumstances. You are on the brink of self-discovery.

LUCKY SIGN – A nightingale

CANCER: JUNE 22 - JULY 22

In case you’ve borrowed money or taken a loan from someone you personally know, your relationship with them may be on a threat. In the process of planning your future, you’re losing quite a bit on the present. Listening to spouse with patience may prove to be wise.

LUCKY SIGN – A few cardboard boxes

LEO: JULY 23 - AUGUST 22

It looks like the chemistry between you and your senior is increasing for the better. You have worked pretty hard on it. Your acceptance level and your mental alignment is currently better. For you to reach the next level, may take some time.

LUCKY SIGN – A caterpillar

VIRGO: AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22

Maximise your potential by taking care of details. Some of your close friends may plan to give you a surprise. There is a professional opportunity which is coming forward for you. You may have to train for it at length.

LUCKY SIGN – A gem stone

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 23

Sometimes you don’t understand our emotions and mis-communicate your thoughts. You can step out of your guilt and think of these situations as humane. If you’ve successfully managed to get support till now, that should have the true spirit for future.

LUCKY SIGN – A cast iron pan

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

It will be a magical experience when two friends meet after a long time. If you’ve been hurt by something in the past, it’s time for you to express it with a great deal of relief. Try not to refuse any support which is coming outside your realm.

LUCKY SIGN – A large park

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

It’s a bright day and you seem to be in alignment with it. Pending tasks, long forgotten list of works, shall all get processed and get into action. Home responsibilities may take a backseat today. Social meetings can be put on hold temporarily.

LUCKY SIGN – A marigold flower

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

In case a junior at work bring their concerns, do find time to address their problems. If you are dealing with the stock market actively, chances are you’ll make some quick money. A business meeting is likely to proceed as you have wished.

LUCKY SIGN – A neon light

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18

A long distance relationship may get a little entangled. However, this is a very temporary phase. Stress at work might become more than usual. Music can be your good therapy. You may also plan for a short trip.

LUCKY SIGN – Retro music

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

As a group if you’re planning something, it is likely to take shape now. Seems that it’s been getting postponed since a long time. Looks like you’re likely to have some fun time coming up. Finances seem to be healthy. And you may plan some new investments now.

LUCKY SIGN – A glass door

