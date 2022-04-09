Horoscope Today, April 9, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Saturday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, APRIL 9, 2022: April 09 will be great for Aries, Gemini, Saggitarius and Aquarius. The rest of the signs need to carefully tread the day and make sure they avoid unnecessary problems by following the tips mentioned below.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

New income sources

People close to you will give you some delightful news. You will generate a new source of income. You will focus on goals and work towards them. You will enjoy material pleasures today. The colour red, numbers 1, 8, and alphabets A, L, and E will be very lucky for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Students need to work hard

Students need to focus on their studies properly today. Pending office work will make you irritable. Negative people will not benefit you so stay away from them. Colour white, numbers 2, 7, and alphabets A, V, and U will be lucky for you today.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Handsome profits from stocks

Important work will be complete and you will feel happy. High-ranking officials might cause problems so avoid arguments. Stock markets will bring profits today. Sunny Yellow colour, numbers 3, 6, and alphabets K, C, and G are good for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Don’t trust anyone blindly

Irritation in the eye and headaches will keep you cranky. Important work will see hindrances. Don’t trust anyone blindly. You might discuss your problems with your parents. Number 4, milky white colour, and alphabets D and H will guide you today.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Time to gain respect

In-laws will treat you respectfully. A delightful family atmosphere is predicted. You will improve your work methods. Your reputation in society will increase. Golden colour, number 5 and alphabets M and T are guiding you today.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Listen to suggestion by parents

Parents might give you some important advice. Social activities participation is predicted for you. You might attend some auspicious events. Marital issues will be resolved. Emerald Green is your lucky colour for today, while Numbers 3, 8, and alphabets P, T, and N are also lucky for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Challenges in business

Your business will pose some difficult challenges. You will help a friend or relative today. Private sector employees will receive appreciation from bosses. Silver is your lucky colour and Numbers 2, 7, along with alphabets R, and T will be the guiding light for you today.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Stay away from relationship arguments

Arguments may spoil your relationship so stay away from them. Occult science and mystical practices might attract you. Important belongings might be lost so be extra careful. Red is your lucky colour for Saturday, and numbers 1, 8, alphabets N, and Y will bring you luck.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Time to go social

You may go on a business trip. You might plan to clear your stocks for a discount. People working in management, banking and politics might all benefit today. Social media is a good place to be. The bronze colour, numbers 9, 12, and alphabets B, D, and P will be guiding you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Be in the company of intelligent people

Stay with intelligent people to reap benefits. Your selflessness will inspire others. Stock markets might be a bad decision for you today. The cyan colour, numbers 10, 11, and the alphabet K, and J will be leading you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Time to resolve disputes

Researchers will experience a breakthrough today. Your life partner will keep you happy. Property disputes will also be eradicated. Cyan colour, numbers 10, 11, and the alphabets G and S will be lucky for you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Family will cause problems

Family pressure will irritate you today. Unnecessary expenses regarding family will worry you. Avoid multitasking. Numbers 9, 12, colour yellow, and the alphabets D, C, J, and T are the guiding light for you.

