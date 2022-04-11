Horoscope Today, April 11, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Monday

Horoscope Today, April 11, 2022: The day will be favourable for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, while Leo, Aquarius, and Pisces must tread with caution.

Aries (21 March- 19 April)

Your leadership skills will increase

Your leadership skills will increase. You will be involved in artistic pursuits. New income sources might be developed. You will take a great interest in household chores. Current circumstances may have an impact on your work. Aries will have a cordial relationship with your siblings. Red colour, 1, 8 number will be very lucky for you today.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May)

Might purchase an expensive item

Taurus will see an increase in their rights at the office. There will be understanding and harmony in your marriage. You might also purchase an expensive item at a discounted price. Unemployed people may get some great job offers. Tensions surrounding the marriage of some family members will be over. Your favourable colour will be white, and 2,7 numbers will be lucky for you.

Gemini (21 May - 20 June)

Your talent will be appreciated

Your talent and style of working will be appreciated even by your opponents. Do not take any work for granted. There might be some tensions in your love life post 12. You might meet some old friends today. Your family atmosphere will make you edgy. Your favourable colour will be yellow and favourable numbers will be 3, 6.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July)

Might feel low in the morning

Cancerians might feel low in the morning. You will be very attracted to your partner. You will also get rid of financial problems by evening. Businesspeople will receive their outstanding payments. Youngsters will be hopeful about their careers. You will find relief in your current health problems. Milky colour and number 4 will prove lucky for you.

Leo (23 July - 22 August)

Do not change your behaviour

Do not change your behaviour. You will have multiple mood swings due to your sensitive nature. Take advice from wise people. You will be worried about changing atmosphere. You should avoid depending on others. Number 5 and Golden colour will be favourable for you.

Virgo (23 August- 22 September)

Friends will support you

Administrative officers might see success in some big and important tasks. Your friends will support you. Your daily routine will be disciplined. Students will be attentive to their studies and career. You will take a great interest in the proper functioning of your home. The green colour will be favourable for you and 3 and 8 numbers will be lucky for you.

Libra (23 September - 22 October)

The time is favourable for you to pay old debts.

You will get special honors at the office. There will be profits in partnership-based work. The time is favourable for you to pay old debts. You will also have a cordial relationship with high-rank officials. Guests may arrive at your home today. You will sincerely fulfil all your responsibilities. White colour and numbers 2 and 7 will be lucky for you.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November)

Working professionals may get transferred

Scorpions will complete creative work in time. Working professionals may get transferred. You will spend the day with the children. You will have a cordial relationship with politicians. Students will reap the benefit of their hard work. Intimacy will increase in your relationship. The red colour will be favourable for you and 1 and 8 numbers will be lucky for you.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December)

Do not let negative things affect your present

You will sincerely fulfil your responsibilities. Do not let negative things affect your present, because these things will greatly impact your self-confidence. Don’t interfere in the matters of others. You might be a little worried about your children. You might be troubled because of indigestion and gas-related issues. Your favourable colour will be yellow and 9, 12 numbers will be favourable for you.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January)

Financial gains from the stock market

There might be financial gains from the stock market. You will dominate your enemies. Your family may organise an auspicious ceremony today. Capricorns will get excellent results in higher education. The luck will be in your favour today. You might get some important orders in the business. Cyan will be your lucky colour for today along with numbers 10 and 11.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February)

Try to adapt your nature to changing times

You might have to suffer losses due to your over-confidence. You might be able to solve the dilemma that has been bothering you for quite some time now. Try to adapt your nature to changing times. Your daily routine will remain disciplined. Physically you will remain fit and energetic. You must use the internet and phone carefully. The cyan colour and 10, 11 numbers will be favourable for you today.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March)

You will get more responsibilities in your job

Your interest in music and literature will increase today. Changing weather conditions may bring some health-related issues. You will get more responsibilities in your job. You might feel entangled again in some long-standing matter. Real estate projects will gather momentum. The Colour yellow along with numbers 9 and 12 will be lucky for you.

