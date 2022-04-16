Horoscope Today, April 16, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Saturday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, APRIL 16, 2022: Saturday will prove lucky for Aries, Cancer, Virgo, and Sagittarius as they will get opportunities to grow business and spend some quality time. However, under Saturday’s skies, the day might not favour other signs including Leo, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio, and Pisces. These sun signs are likely to face some health-related issues.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Offer Prasad As Per Your Zodiac Sign To Get Success

Aries (21 March- 19 April)

Advertisement

Quality time with partner likely

Aries will take interest in charitable activities. You might also spend some quality time with your partner. Your past investments in an insurance policy may give good returns. You might get new projects at the workplace. Avoid using harsh language. Numbers 1 and 8 can prove lucky for you along with the red colour.

Taurus (20 April- 20 May)

Big project might get completed today

There is a high chance of an argument erupting between you and your partner. You might also try experimenting with new and different recipes for a different taste. A big project of yours might get completed today. Your authority is likely to increase at your workplace. You will have to reluctantly accept your children’s demands. The colour white will be lucky for you. Numbers 2 and 7 can prove beneficial.

Gemini (21 May- 20 June)

Advertisement

Students might be distracted from studies

Geminis will maintain a friendly relationship with their life partner. You will also participate in some social and creative activities. Gemini students might be distracted from their studies. You may come down with viral infections. You might have to do some urgent work. There will be an extra workload at the office. Avoid making sudden changes in your daily routine. 3 and 6 numbers will be favourable for you today. Yellow is your colour for the day.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July)

Advertisement

Cancerians might apply for a new job

Cancerians must exercise regularly in order to maintain good health. The surge in business sales will make you happy. You might apply for a new job. You might be upset about a family member of yours. Your financial condition will improve. You will do things that you are really passionate about. Number 4 and milky colour will be lucky for you today.

Leo (23 July- 22 August)

Advertisement

Avoid oily and fried food

Leos must try to overcome their bad habits. A long-pending work will get completed today. Leos will be excited to learn new technologies today. You might have disputes with your life partner. Avoid oily and fried food. You might have to share your savings with someone. 5 number and the golden colour will be favourable for you.

Advertisement

Virgo (23 August - 22 September)

Revenue may increase

Virgos will actively pursue their business goals and they will also try making changes in their lifestyle. Revenue may increase in the retail business. You might start new work. Your family will plan to conduct an auspicious ceremony. Don’t make the mistake of underestimating your enemies. Mentally you will be strong. Numbers 3 and 8 will be lucky for you along with the green colour.

Libra (23 September- 22 October)

Problems in family business

You might see that your opponents are supporting you. Libras might spend money to buy expensive items. You might have to face some problems in your family business but you will soon resolve them with your efforts. Don’t repeat things that always end up in losses. Air conditioners and other household appliances may break down. You might order some necessary household items online. Numbers 2 and 7 will be favourable for you. The white colour will be lucky for you.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November)

Investments in properties

You might get some exciting news about your child’s career. The health of elderly family members will be a matter of concern. Mentally you will be strong. You might make investments in properties. Your family might conduct a Puja ceremony. People will be very impressed with you. The red colour will be lucky for you along with the numbers 1 and 8.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December)

You will plan to expand your business

You will get significant help from high-rank officers. Workplace problems will be solved. You might go on a business trip today. You will plan to expand your business. Unemployed people might get new employment. You might visit a religious destination today. 9 and 12 numbers are favourable for you along with the colour yellow.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January)

A sense of dissatisfaction will bother

Capricorns will be curious to acquire new knowledge. Your life partner will fulfil their responsibilities efficiently. You might win legal disputes. But still, a sense of dissatisfaction will bother you. Your love relationship will suffer from a lack of trust. The Cyan colour will be favourable for you. Numbers 10 and 11 will be lucky.

Aquarius (20 January- 18 February)

Be nice and polite to others

Today, your luck will not favour you. You might have to face false allegations. You should be nice and polite to others. Carefully perform your tasks today. Your ongoing work may get suddenly hindered. Colour Cyan, 10 and 11 numbers will be favourable for you.

Pisces ( 19 February - 20 March)

High chances of discord in family

Don’t get jealous of your friends. You might receive job offers from abroad. After some initial hindrances, your government-related work will eventually be completed. Use your time productively. People suffering from obesity might face problems. There are high chances of discord in your family. Your mind will be flustered today. Numbers 9 and 12 along with the colour yellow will be favourable.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.