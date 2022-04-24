Horoscope Today, April 24, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Sunday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, APRIL 24, 2022: This Sunday, effects of the upcoming solar eclipse on April 30 will already start taking place. Communication snags and last minute changes in schedule might affect Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces. Meanwhile Scorpio may experience some drama in their relationship department. For Taurus, Sunday will be about living the main character’s energy.

Let us take a look at how this Sunday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Focus on finance

This Sunday, you will be focusing on your accounts and taking stock of the financial condition you are in. For some of you, this will be a time to plan out your future investments. Some of you will find yourself being challenged to claim your independence and gain confidence in what you have. Try to avoid comparing yourself to others as it will be very easy to get caught up in things you cannot control. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Sunday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Main character energy

The Taurus season is here and you are truly in your element now. Although you would prefer to stay in the same comfort zone forever if that means you can avoid uncomfortable change, you are beckoned to shake things up in the name of self improvement. Take it in your stride and embrace the challenge. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Sunday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Releasing control

Although you have a strong desire to control everything around you. This Sunday and the coming days will show you that sometimes you have to let the universe take its course. Stop being a control freak and trust the universe to see the magic of manifestation unravel. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Sunday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Supporting a friend

This week you will act a bit selfless and step up probably at your workplace or in a social setting to support a friend. If you see a colleague or a friend who requires your support or assistance, you must do so. For others there might be a situation where a friend will seek your advice regarding some issue. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Sunday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Shift in responsibilities

Sunday morning might leave you scampering and own up to your deeds. This may be a stressful situation for some of you since you did not see this coming so swiftly. Remember that you can always seek help for your acquaintances but ultimately it is you who is responsible for the whole work. Your lucky colour this Sunday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Last minute shake up

You might have thought that things were under control up until now, but Sunday’s cosmic climate will bring some new developments that might challenge you. You might like to be in control of how things should work out, but this Sunday new development will probably affect your schedule. So be prepared and do not panic. Your lucky colour for this Sunday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Self care is the key

Sunday is the time when you take care of yourself and even take yourself out on a nice shopping spree. Sunday’s cosmic climate will compel you to address some deep issues that have been bothering you. It is a good time to speak up and be vulnerable with your partner or a close friend. Help will be provided, you only need to speak. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Relationship drama

Sunday’s planetary positions will bring some developments in your relationship department. Whether some of you are breaking up or taking a commitment to the next level, you will be experiencing revelations of all kinds. There will be issues stemming from one-on-one dynamics from romantic connections to close friendships to freelance contracts. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Trust you instinct

This Sunday you will learn how trusting your instincts is the best bet when things are not in your hands. New changes in routine might be incoming for some of you. It is predicted that a raise might be in sight, while for others good news in marriage may come up. For others, it might be as simple as joining a gym and focusing on health and fitness. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Sunday is jade green. For Sunday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Romantic twists

Sunday will bring some fun twists to your romantic life, for those of you who are in a relationship or are looking for one. Some of you may receive a message from the one who got away or a request to meet up after years. Whatever it is, do what makes you comfortable and always be ready for some fun. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Family matters

This Sunday and coming days might affect your relationship dynamic with family members. There might be some arguments with parents or siblings. It is a moment for testing your endurance, and remembering that you are much more resilient than you give yourself credit for. So put your point across but do not cross the line. At the end of the day they are your family. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Sunday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Schedule disruptions

Sunday and coming days will bring some disruption in your schedule. There will be some communication snags or some misunderstandings with a co-worker. So beware of such possibilities and do not lose your calm. For others there will be some unexpected news which will be mostly a good surprise. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Sunday.

