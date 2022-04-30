Horoscope Today, April 30, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Saturday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, APRIL 30, 2022: Today, on April 30, Aries, Gemini, Cancer and Aquarius will have an especially great time. Taurus, Leo, Sagittarius and Pisces will face hindrance today. Know more by reading the predictions for the day for your zodiac sign below.

ALSO READ: Surya Grahan 2022: Fate Of These Zodiac Signs May Shine With Solar Eclipse

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Eradicating health issues and innovative ideas

Health problems will fade away. Innovative ideas will hit you today. New work might excite you. The colour red, as well as the numbers 1 and 8, will be in your favour today.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Advertisement

Don’t share personal information

Be careful of your opponents. Don’t share personal information with anyone. Hectic schedule may lead to health deterioration. The colour white and numbers 2 and 7, will be in your favour today.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

You might get a new job

Public welfare scheme participation will lead to some expenditure. New job is a possibility. Partnership-based project is also a huge possibility. Today, numbers 3 and 6 and colour yellow will bring you good fortune and favour you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Wishes will come true

Your bond with prominent figures might strengthen. You will spend a happy time with children. Your long-awaited wishes will come true. For smooth sail, concentrate on the number 4 & the colour Milky today.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 22)

Relative’s health will worry you

You might face issues in finances today. Unnecessary journey will waste your time. Relative’s health might worry you. Today, the colour Golden and the number 5 will bring you good luck and good fortune.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Advertisement

Expectations are not good

Argument with your life partner is a possibility. Ego and pride can deteriorate your relationship. Expectations might disappoint you. Focus on the numbers 3 and 8, and the colour green for smooth sail today.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Daily routine will be followed

You will follow your daily routine thoroughly. Office will be smooth sail today. You will share how you feel with your lover today. Choose the numbers 2 and 7, and the colour white to help you have a wonderful day.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Advertisement

Good day for government employees

Starting a new business is a possibility today. Government employees will have a great day. Children will play games online. The numbers 1 and 8, along with the colour red will bring you good luck and great fortune.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Business expansion won’t happen

Ask for help from siblings. Business expansion plan will be halted. Philosophy might interest you today. On this day, the colour yellow, as well as the numbers 9 and 12, will be amazing today.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Advertisement

Boring day

Love life will be monotonous and hence feel boring. Workplace will also bore you. Take rest properly. The colour cyan, as well as the numbers 10 and 11, are your fortune numbers for today.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Business profits and positive thoughts all day

Business profits will be a possibility due to your clever mind. Problems will eradicate. Day will be full of positive thoughts. The numbers 10 and 11, as well as the colour cyan, will be great for you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Advertisement

Workplace ups and downs might sadden you

Nostalgia will keep you happy. You will spend a good time with your family today. Workplace might see ups and downs. Today, use the numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow as your fortune choices.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.