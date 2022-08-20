Horoscope Today, August 20, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Saturday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, AUGUST 20, 2022: The day will be beneficial for Leo from a financial perspective and your work quality will also improve. Virgos will strengthen their relations with prominent people. Scorpios will be achieving new heights in their careers. On the other hand, Sagittarius’s disagreements with their business partners will resolve. This Saturday has a lot of new things to unfold for you. To check what else has been planned by the universe, give it a read here.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Job offers from abroad

The day might begin on a negative note. Don’t lose your money on intoxicants and immoral activities. Later in the day, you might get job offers from abroad. Today you should start following a workout routine and take proper rest. The colour red, as well as the numbers 1 and 8, will help you with a smooth ride.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Might have to travel for work

Intimacy in your personal relationship will grow. Your children may bring you some exciting news. You may be required to travel for important work. Make no rash decisions about fixing your marriage. For guidance, use the colour white, as well as the numbers 2 and 7.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Money spend on unnecessary things

Try to improve your work approach. You may be disappointed that you cannot complete your work as expected. Maintain a consistent daily routine. Your money will be squandered on unnecessary purchases. Your lucky numbers for the day are 3 and 6, and your lucky colour is yellow.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Festive family atmosphere

Government officials’ rights and authority can increase. Your family environment will be festive and upbeat. You will be rewarded for your efforts. Just don’t take health issues lightly. The milky colours and number four are lucky for you.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

There will be financial gains

Your issues with children will be resolved. You and your family might go to the movies. There are chances of financial gains. You will perform admirably in marketing-related activities. Your work’s quality will improve. Your lucky colour is gold, and your lucky number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Dedicated to fulfilling your duties

You will make good contacts with prominent people. You will carry out your duties with zeal. You could go shopping for household items. You may be confused about lending money to someone or not. For a brighter day, concentrate on the numbers 3 and 8 and the colour green.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

A legal matter

You might find yourself in legal trouble. Males should be courteous and respectful of women. Stress will harm your sleep. You may be concerned about a family member’s health. The numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white, will help you relax.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

You may invest a huge amount in business

On the professional front, you could reach new heights. You may make significant investments in your business. Your feelings for your life partner will grow stronger. You might perform well in competitive exams. The numerals that are fortunate for you are 1 and 8, whereas your fortunate colour is red.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Conflicts with business partners will resolve

Your disagreements with your business partners will be settled. Property trades will result in financial gains. Some people may attempt to harm your reputation. Your political connections will help you. For good fortune, use the numbers 9 and 12, as well as the colour yellow.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

You will sincerely do your work

People will be impressed by your eloquence and communication abilities. Your family environment will remain pleasant. You will do your work honestly. Keep your emotions in check. Your lucky numbers are 10 and 11, and your lucky colour is cyan.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Misunderstanding between married couples

Working professionals are most likely to be unhappy with their boss. Mutual understanding between husband and wife may deteriorate. In terms of business, the day will be pretty standard. The numbers 10 and 11, as well as the colour cyan, will be beneficial to you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Large orders in business

You might get some large orders in the business all of a sudden. You may have to give in to your kids’ demands. You will try to complete your stalled tasks as soon as possible. Your favourable numbers are 9 and 12, and the favourable colour is yellow.

