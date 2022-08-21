Horoscope Today, August 21, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Sunday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, AUGUST 21, 2022: Libras will need to put a lot of effort into their work, and because of this, they won’t be able to spend time with family. Nevertheless, their families will stay supportive. Students with the Gemini zodiac sign will be energised to do well at school. Meanwhile, those belonging to the Cancer zodiac sign are advised not to be tempted by the shortcuts to making quick money. To learn what else the universe has in store for you this weekend, read all the way through.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Relationship with your family will strengthen

You may have some unfinished business, which will make the workplace a little uneasy. You can put your money into innovative projects but not in real estate. Your bond with your family will strengthen, and you will support one another. This day, the colour red, as well as the numbers 1 and 8, will provide you with assistance.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

You will be financially stable

Make an effort for what is essential rather than what is not. Make no promises you can’t keep. In regards to finances, the day is likely to be relatively pleasant. For good fortune, use the colour white, as well as the numbers 2 and 7.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Great day for students

You must avoid unnecessary delays at work and complete tasks on time. Students will have a good day and be energised to do well. An unexpected visitor can disrupt the atmosphere in your home. Your lucky numbers are 3 and 6, and your lucky colour is yellow.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Don’t be enticed to make money by taking shortcuts

It is advised that you meditate to clear your mind. To find some relief at work, you must prioritise your responsibilities. Avoid enticing offers that promise quick gains else you risk going bankrupt. Today, Milky colours and the number four are auspicious for you.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Spend time with friends

Some bad decisions you made in the past may come back to cause you trouble. It is suggested that they go out and socialise with some friends. Parents are encouraged to take extra precautions to ensure their children’s health. Your lucky colour for the day is gold and the lucky number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Maintaining a social life will keep you happy

You have a lot of energy that you should put to good use. Keeping a social and active lifestyle will undoubtedly keep you happy and cheerful. There will be new opportunities for growth and a suitable job outlook. For a brighter day, focus on the numbers 3 and 8 and the colour green.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Your family will be supportive of your job

There will be a lot of unfinished work that will necessitate intense concentration. You may be unable to spend time with your family due to this reason. Your family, on the other hand, will continue to be encouraging, which will inspire you. The numbers 2 and 7, as well as the colour white, will help ease your day.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Businesspersons must not make new investments

You will be able to keep your mind at ease. Business owners should avoid making new investments at this time. Students studying for any competitive exam must put forth their best effort to succeed. On this day, the numbers 1 and 8, as well as the colour red, are particularly auspicious for you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Conflicts in family

A new job opportunity might fall into your lap. Entrepreneurs can expect additional investments to help them grow their businesses. There may be disagreements in your family. Focus on the numbers 9 and 12 and the colour yellow for guidance.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Avoid lending money

You are free to participate in any project or activity that allows you to demonstrate your execution skills. Don’t lend money to anyone. A quick trip to a relative’s house can be calming. Your auspicious numbers are 10 and 11, and your auspicious colour is cyan.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Students need to concentrate on studies

You will be able to work hard and complete each assignment with enthusiasm. Students must concentrate on their studies and make the most of their efforts. The numbers 10 and 11, as well as the colour cyan, are there to assist you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

You will repay the money you owe

You will be able to complete all outstanding tasks. You will be able to repay your debt. Your friends will be there for you, but arguments with family members over petty issues can make the atmosphere unpleasant. Your lucky numbers are 9 and 12, and the lucky colour is yellow.

