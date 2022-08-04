Horoscope Today, August 4, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Thursday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, AUGUST 4, 2022: People born under the sun sign Taurus should abstain from lying as doing so might lead them into trouble. Libras’ dedication to their work might increase and money-related issues for the Leos might settle. While the Pisceans are advised to avoid eating food from outside. To know what the universe has in cards for you in detail, keep reading.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Youngsters seeking a job might get one

You may reconnect with your old friends via social media platforms. Your children might obey you. You could form new and strong connections. Chances of going on a dinner date with your partner are high. Youngsters seeking a job might get one. The colour red and the numbers 1,8 will be lucky for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Lying might lead you into trouble

Lying might land you into trouble. You may obtain an opportunity to change your job. Your enemies’ conspiracies against you will backfire. You could succeed in recovering your outstanding money. Use the colour white as well as the numbers 2 and 7 for luck.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Refrain from taking advice regarding your personal life

Property disputes could settle. Old diseases could return. You might consider conducting a religious ceremony. You will be concerned about your children’s future. The colour yellow and the numbers 3,6 will help improve things for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Lots of work at office

You could be swamped with work at your office. You might obtain an opportunity to fix your strained relationships. Chances for students to attain good career opportunities are much higher. People associated with business might be concerned about legal matters. The colour milky and the number four will help you get through the day.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Money-related problems might resolve

Money-related problems might resolve. You should take out some time for your partner. You will perform your tasks with pure perfection and ease. You might participate in social activities. You could get appreciated by high-ranking officers. Use the colour gold and the number five for good fortune.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Discord in family

You should be disciplined in life. Work in team spirit as it will help you obtain the end goal on time. While taking a business loan, read your documents carefully. Things might get ugly in your family. The colour green and the numbers 3 and 8 will make your day easier.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Dedication towards work might increase

It is a favourable day for people associated with graphic design and advanced technology professionals. Abstain from sharing your private plans with others as people might misuse the information. Your dedication towards your work might increase as a result of raise in salary.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Avoid overthinking

You should not cross your boundaries in a relationship. Your budget might get disturbed as a result of unnecessary expenses. Abstain from going out in the rain. You should not overthink as it may ruin your work. The colour red and the numbers 1,8 are particularly favourable for you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

You might utilise your skillset well

People could get inspired by your dedication to work. Your opponents will keep their distance from you. Students might ace their competitive exams. It is a favourable day for people who own small businesses. Use the colour yellow and the numbers 9 and 12 in need of fortune.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Beauty and romance might not be your priority

Things like beauty and romance might not be on your priority list. You will spend the majority of your time with your family. Professionally, the pace with which you will complete your work will make you happy. Use the colour cyan and the numbers 10,11 as they are particularly favourable for you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Your self-confidence might be low

You might not feel as confident as you usually are. People working in prestigious companies might not be happy with their job. Be careful as people might try to manipulate you. People that are diabetic should be cautious about their health. Cyan is your lucky colour and 10,11 are your lucky numbers.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Avoid eating from outside

You should avoid eating food from outside. Abstain from blindly trusting people. Stay composed in every situation. Do not hesitate while you present your point of view. Use the colour yellow as well as the numbers 9 and 12 when things get difficult.

