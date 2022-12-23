Horoscope Today, December 23: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

A good day to pursue leftover jobs and pay the past dues. Watch out for mild infections or headaches. Try to keep yourself calm in situation of an argument. Do not overcommit things for future.

LUCKY SIGN: A garden

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

The energies of the day are powerful and favorable. This may make you initiate some new work. If someone asks for a loan, you can politely refuse. Walking or any other physical activity is recommended.

LUCKY SIGN: A feather

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Other might experience your emotional side today, even if you’re always known to be strong from within. A few negotiation tactics will be needed to strike a balance. A colleague might ask for help, it might prove genuine.

LUCKY SIGN: Pebbles

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Meeting or reconnecting with an old acquaintance is likely. The weather may not support an outdoor appointment, if any. If you’ve been planning to support a cause, you may see an opportunity now.

LUCKY SIGN: A paper

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Guests may land up unannounced. It’s a day full of sweet treats. Some pending dues may get cleared. Your support staff may bring up a grievance, do resolve it on priority.

LUCKY SIGN: A string of pearls

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

The atmosphere at work might look conducive, you may choose to have those long pending conversations. Keep the paperwork in place, both at home and in office. You may feel sleep deprived.

LUCKY SIGN: Sharp fragrance

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Being caring does not make you weak. Put your strong points forward. It’s a great day to try a new recipe. Take extra care of your prevailing health condition.

LUCKY SIGN: A red cord

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Nightmares or bad dreams are just fears of the subconscious mind, do not take them seriously. A person from the opposite sex may attract your attention. Make the day count by calling an old friend.

LUCKY SIGN: A red brick wall

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

You may be missed by someone close, who is thinking about you. Make time for your loved ones today. An outing may be on the cards towards the evening. A routine medical checkup may prove helpful.

LUCKY SIGN: A neon highlighter

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Old memories are likely to rule the day. A reality check may be helpful. Check on your parents, they might be wanting to get your attention. Create a new plan for old approach.

LUCKY SIGN: A glass bottle

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Your fears now seem to be under control. There are no more bad dreams, times have changed. You’re feeling grateful for what you’ve attained in the recent months. You are likely to get added responsibility.

LUCKY SIGN: An old banyan tree

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You’re the emotional support system of your family, they need more time from you. A new contract is likely to get signed. Medical professionals have a busy day more than usual. Government officials experience hindrances.

LUCKY SIGN: Three birds together

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

