Horoscope Today, December 1, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

This Wednesday, Capricorns will be acing their networking skills and will be a little closer to their goals. For Leos, Wednesday might be the day they hear a romantic confession from someone special. Financial issues will come to fore this Wednesday for Libra, and Scorpio. Career and reputation will be under spotlight for Taurus. Check out what your horoscope says:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

>Aries should slow down and reflect

This Wednesday you must slow down and take some time to assess how far you have come. You will move into a more reflective headspace today. For others this day will be highlighting blockages to dissect your road to success. It is advised that you keep a low profile and make yourself emotionally open with your closest friends or an intimate partner. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like Sangria this Wednesday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

>Planetary positions will bring your career under spotlight, Taurus

Wednesday’s planetary positions will bring your career and issues related to reputation under spotlight. For others this Wednesday, your focus towards the state of affairs in your closest relationships will also increase. Spend some time fixing this sphere of your life. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like pastel blue for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Wednesday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

>Gemini should focus on productivity

You will find yourself working like a bee this Wednesday. Productivity is at the forefront today and some of you might be finishing off tasks that have been pending for quite some time. Some of you will find frustration over the likelihood of future travel and educational plans. Turn to exercise and healthy eating to reunite mind and body. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Wednesday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

>Cancer must enjoy the moment

Your mood is already set for the upcoming festivities of this month and are planning to live in the moment. This attitude may make you throw caution to the wind and put off a deadline so you can spend more time with friends and loved ones to prioritize an artistic passion project. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Wednesday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

>Romance takes front seat for Leo

Love is in the air this Wednesday. Expect romantic confessions, or if you are single, expect meeting someone new through dating apps or a social setting. For others, this day is about celebrating your individuality. Embrace your unique voice and flaunt what makes you shine. Your lucky colour this Wednesday will be golden as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

>Virgo will have stimulating conversations

Expect some intellectually stimulating conversations or readings this Wednesday. As a Virgo you cherish a good book, or a friend who offers knowledgeable interactions. This will be one such day. Other Virgos will see that they are able to put pragmatism on the back burner momentarily in order to visualise, laying the groundwork for a shared big-picture goal. Your lucky colour for this Wednesday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

>Libra should focus on financial issues

If you have been working on plans to increase your financial income, today is a good day to execute those plans. Creative thinking related to your money making game plan will be at the forefront. Some of you may also observe that your curiosity and desire to connect and be social will likely be even more off-the-charts than usual. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

>Reconnect with yourself, Scorpio

Today’s planetary positioning will encourage you to mindfully reconnect with your mind, body, and health. Utilise this feeling to prioritise your independent needs and indulge in some self-care rather than give everything to everyone else around you. For others, this could be the time to try a new budget or investment strategy to make sure your finances are in order. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

>Sagittarius should focus on self-care

It is not the day when you go out and socialise. Wednesday’s planetary position encourages you to catch up on rest, take a long bath, or journal. Stormy clouds could appear around communication-based efforts or mental health issues. Sit with what needs to come up rather than escaping reality. For some it might be a good day to have a heart-to-heart with someone special. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Wednesday is jade green. For Wednesday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

>Capricorn will be networking and making connections

You will be immersed in making new and important connections today. Your networking skills will flow effortlessly today. It will be easier for you to put rational obstacles out of mind and focus on what you really want to achieve as a team. This will potentially set you up for unparalleled success. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

>There will be success at workplace for Aquarius

Your skills and professionalism will be appreciated at work today. Today you could feel courageous enough to bring a seemingly implausible but deeply creative idea to the table at work. It is advised that you take the leap of faith, as it could lead to well-deserved recognition. Some of you will be gaining quite a bit of clarity around your platonic relationships. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Wednesday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

>Pisces may realise their daydreams about travelling

You have been working on realising your daydreams about travelling to far off locations and picturesque towns. Today you might receive good news regarding this dream of yours. Some of you will be inspired to switch up your approach to hitting your long-term professional goals. It will benefit you to make the required changes in your professional life to reach your goals. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Wednesday.

