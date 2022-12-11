Horoscope Today, 11 December, 2022: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

If you’re convinced about something which is unconventional, you may choose to go ahead with it. Your keen interest in any recreational activity might take you places. It’s time for you to firm up your work plans keeping the deadline in mind. Somebody who wants you in their team may actually lobby for you. Your preparation about an upcoming event might not be good enough.

LUCKY SIGN: A mask

TAURUS : APRIL 20-MAY20

A prompt response from an old friend is likely to make your day. You may seem confident of your potential, which is why you might be expecting to achieve a certain goal. The chances are bright as well. The support of elderly people in the family will go a long way to build up your confidence. You may also find your finances picking up.

LUCKY SIGN: A tubewell

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Your dream to open or start your own business shall yield results soon. No amount of disorientation may make you think otherwise. You’re advised to review all your future plans before committing to someone else. Parallelly, if something else comes through you may as well take a look and not reject it completely. You have enough savings to stay afloat for some time.

LUCKY SIGN: A sports model

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Your instincts might be your best guide. It may be pointing in the direction of what’s to follow soon and what’s to be avoided. Let this thought lead the way in days to come. Some of you in the corporate world might make a mark. Things happen to people who either try or wait for them, you shall also get recognition soon. A real fun outing is also on the cards too.

LUCKY SIGN: A ceramic vase

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Avoid to make private conversations in public. You may find yourself getting involved in some matter unknowingly. It’s a day with mixed feelings and emotions for someone who’s been attracted to you. You may also find yourself emotionally vulnerable. Try not taking any hasty or quick decisions. If you’re confused, leave the matter for later.

LUCKY SIGN: Red colour

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

You may have something interesting coming your way, which may have neither planned nor conceived as yet or even thought about it. This could be an interesting proposition and is likely to fetch you considerable remuneration. Advise from a new acquaintance might be welcomed. Opinion of everyone is allowed, provided the end call is taken by you. Those who are in the academic community, may have challenging days ahead.

LUCKY SIGN: A smart watch

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Being competitive is fine, but planning and plotting for it or even scheming is not going to go down well with anyone else. You must remain consistent and clear in your communication. Someone close to you might suffer a heartbreak and is likely to seek your advice. You have a little sticky situation health wise and that could be worrisome. Although it’s temporary and will get better with time.

LUCKY SIGN: A patterned cushion

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Your charming attitude might take you places. Your network could be responsible for giving you a smooth access. But at the same time, you may also have trust issues with people. Those in authority may face some challenging situations. Looks like a lot of legwork is on the cards. Your spouse shall continue being your biggest critic and support system. Preliminary talks can be held if interested in a sale of some kind.

LUCKY SIGN: An embroidery work

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

There are numerous times when you may feel underconfident about accomplishing a certain task. You may need to get back your confidence and gear up for what’s right in front of you. Do not feel nervous and you might be able to shine too. Also, do not reject something without completely understanding it. The future days are going to see you taking more concrete steps.

LUCKY SIGN: A peacock

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

A bitter experience from the past might repeat, but your reaction may not be exactly the same. You do not need to get scared of it, but you may learn a thing or two. Newer instances are going to make way for a better experience. You will be soon getting an opportunity to represent your work somewhere else in a larger group. Be transparent as it’s going to get you many followers.

LUCKY SIGN: A celebrity

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

If you ever feel threatened by the fact that you may be singled out anytime a crisis occurs, that is certainly not the case. Time is extremely dynamic and keeps changing for all. You must look back and review your old mistakes, as they might keep showing up. A transformational trip is on the cards and might get planned impromptu. Your close friends might be able to put back the energy you seem to have lost.

LUCKY SIGN: A fancy car

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

If marriage is on the cards, the chances are extremely bright. Out of the chosen alliances, you will be able to instictively choose or if you already know someone, you may get a go ahead. Someone close to you may also want what you want and is probably thinking about not being as lucky. Please beware of such people as they might be jealous of you every now and then. A chaotic mindset may make you take a few steps backwards in life.

LUCKY SIGN: Tree of life

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

