Horoscope Today, December 13: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Your potential is much more than what you self-evaluate. Something that seems easy to crack may actually come up with twists and turns. Try to create a sacred place at home.

LUCKY SIGN - A mirror image

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

You must try and stick to the fundamentals that you’ve been practising. That is how you might be able to make progress and get clarity of mind. Decision making can be postponed for some time and a good offer may make your day.

LUCKY SIGN - A silver candle

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

In case you’ve been thinking to partner with someone. The time is right. It’s advisable not to share your plans with everyone at a larger forum. You must also not overstress unnecessarily.

LUCKY SIGN- A gemstone

CANCER : JUNE 22- JULY 22

Your hidden sentiments may be visible now for someone who can see through. You may be emotionally dependent on someone else, which is not recommended. You need to detach yourself and move independently.

LUCKY SIGN- A yellow stone

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You may feel like indulging in luxury items, could also be a long pending desire. Some of you may also be planning a vacation abroad soon. Cooking may be a good therapy for now.

LUCKY SIGN- A candle

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

If you’re having a close bond with someone who is moving away or relocating, you might not be able to get rid of the emotions so soon. If you are dealing with cash, stay careful not to lose it. Mediate more.

LUCKY SIGN - A buddha statue

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Your leadership qualities are on a rise. As you have an eye for detail and perfection, you’re most likely to use it to bring worth to the table. Someone admires you, but from a distance.

LUCKY SIGN - An indoor plant

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

There is a certain alignment with respect to what you are trying to project versus what people are understanding. Monetary gains are going to continue. You may sign up for a new property very soon.

LUCKY SIGN - A chamber

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

The impact that you have created with your mental ability and agility in such limited time, deserves in applause. If you’re thinking of a new business idea, it should actually work in your favour very soon. A partnership is also recommended.

LUCKY SIGN - A climber

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

The day has very mixed vibes of something that’s concealed information and your enthusiasm to handle any challenge. Someone you trust very closely is a shared resource. You’re likely to head for a road trip very soon.

LUCKY SIGN - A butterfly

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Today, you might be making extensive plans to complete your work, which is pending, but it might keep getting postponed further. Just try and relax and wait for the right time. Any advice coming from the family or spouse may not seem relevant for you as of now.

LUCKY SIGN – Canvas

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You may experience a lot of guilt regarding your past actions. Someone who had partnered with you also keeps reminding you of the same. Looks like time will give you another chance soon.

LUCKY SIGN- Two feathers

