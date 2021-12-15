>Horoscope Today, December 15, 2021: The day is favourable for Leo and Sagittarius, the day will be good for business. For Virgo, they can invest in the stock market as there are chances of good returns. Scorpio, you are about to get the mental blocks and doubts cleared today. However, Aquarius is advised to maintain good behaviour. Monetary problems will be resolved for Cancer.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

>Wear rich colours for luck

Right now, it may be advantageous to keep things simple. Before you contemplate if you should aim for more, try to feel and relish your successes! Your performance on the field will be outstanding. Because of the growth in sales in the firm, the mind will be enthusiastic. This day, your luck will revolve around rich colours such as red. Planet Mars dominates your sign, and the numbers 1, 8, and the letters A,L,E will lead you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

>Diabetic people should take care of their health

If you are looking for solutions to personal difficulties, now is the moment to find them with no effort. Diabetes sufferers must be informed of their condition. There might be a schism with loved ones. You’re looking for ways to express or connect with your emotions. This Friday, you will be directed by the numbers 2 and 7, as well as the letters B, V, and U. Because Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, wear subdued colours like Wine for good luck.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

>Relationship will be pleasant

Dear Gemini, you’re in terrific shape to interact and bond with someone special, or with pals in general. Your spouse and wife’s mutual harmony will improve, and you will experience material luxuries. Money will be made through business relationships. Deep purple is a nice colour for you because Mercury dominates your zodiac sign. This Friday, the letters K, C, and G, as well as the numbers 3, 6, will bring you good fortune.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

>Monetary problems will be solved

It’s conceivable that you’ll reconsider some of the things you perform for work or in service to others and make some changes as a result. Money-related issues can be handled. You will see the fruits of your labour in business. You can make significant modifications to your methods. Alphabets such as H, D, and 4 can provide you with all the information you want.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

>The day is favourable for business

Problems that were previously baffling look less intimidating when your confidence in things working out for the best grows, dear Leo. The day is favourable for business transactions. You’ll be thrilled about new initiatives at work. There will be tenderness in your remarks, yet you may become enraged from within. The Sun dominates your sign, and the alphabets M, T, and 5 will aid you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

>Good day for investing in the stock market

Dear Virgo, today’s transits encourage learning and mentoring others by sharing ideas, thoughts, or cultural nuggets. The reappearance of old concerns might cause conflict. Businessmen will have issues with machines, among other things. Investing in the stock market will yield a return. Mercury, the planet of communication, controls your zodiac sign. For good fortune, concentrate on the numbers 3, 8, and the letters P,T, and N.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

>Court issues will be resolved

Today’s transits favour settling problems and communicating with someone about deeper matters, Libra. There will be several possibilities to progress in your profession. Your actions will make your family members extremely delighted. Court cases can be handled right now. Concentrate on the numbers 3, 8, and the letters P, T, and N for good fortune.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

>Mental doubts will get clarity

It’s quite simple for you to strike a balance between your demand for personal time and social activities. Mental doubts will be dispelled. People will be drawn to you because of your courteous demeanour. Marriages between suitable persons can be arranged. People working in the IT and software industries will earn more money. Because your zodiac is dominated by Mars, the numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will be beneficial to you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

>The timing is favourable for business

It may be a good time to assist someone, and you may be able to discover inventive methods to mix personal time with getting work or tasks done today. There may be stumbling blocks in the pupils’ education. From a business standpoint, the timing is favourable. Old investments will benefit money. The letters B, D, and P, as well as the numbers 9, 12, will bring you good fortune.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

>You will receive advice from partner

In your profession, you will have the backing of higher-ranking officials. Will be very interested in entertainment, art, and so forth. People will value your efforts. Possess a proclivity towards wrongdoing. Expenses will exceed income. Your life partner will give you sound advice. Which will be really beneficial to you. Your zodiac sign is ruled by Saturn, thus the numbers 10, 11, and the letters K, J will bring you good fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

>Maintain a good behaviour

You will triumph over your opponents. Maintain a pleasant demeanour in your personality. You can now receive the opportunity you’ve been seeking for a long time. Job offers from other countries are possible. Make no decisions based on your feelings. This Friday, the numbers 10, 11, and the letters G and S will bring you good fortune.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

>Chances of real-estate investment

You will be able to make the greatest use of your abilities at work. The financial issue will be resolved. Don’t be afraid to assist those in need. You can make an investment in new property. Your task will be accomplished with minimum effort. On Friday, the numbers 9, 12, and the letters D, C, J, and T will be your guides.

