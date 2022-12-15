Horoscope Today, December 15: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

A good day to pursue leftover jobs and bring things to a closure. Follow your strong intuition about some work-related matters. Try to keep yourself calm in situation of an argument.

LUCKY SIGN: A tea estate

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY20

The energies of the day are favorable. This will make you initiate some new work and grab new opportunities. If someone asks for a favor, you may politely refuse. Plan an outing soon.

LUCKY SIGN: Two boats

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Others may witness your vulnerable side today; you may not be able to guard it well. A few negotiation tactics might be needed to make some progress. A colleague might ask for help, do consider, if possible.

LUCKY SIGN: Pebbles

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Reconnecting with an old acquaintance is likely. The weather may postpone an outdoor appointment. If you’ve been planning to support a worthy cause, you may see the opportunity now.

LUCKY SIGN: A camera

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You may be a part of a random plan. It’s a day full of your favorite foods and treats. Some pending work may pick up speed. Your support staff may come up with an issue to be resolved.

LUCKY SIGN: Pearls

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

The atmosphere at work may begin to look conducive. You may choose to have a long pending conversation with a friend. Keep your paperwork in place, both at home and in office. You may feel sleep deprived.

LUCKY SIGN: Doorstep

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Being caring does not make you weak. Put your strong points forward. It’s a great day to try a new recipe. Take extra care of your health condition.

LUCKY SIGN: A red scraf

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Nightmares or bad dreams are just fears of the subconscious mind, they may show you some direction. A person from the opposite sex may attract your attention. Make the day count by reconnecting with an old friend.

LUCKY SIGN: A brick wall

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

You’re being missed by someone close. Make benevolent time for your family as they need it. An outing is on the cards towards the weekend. A routine medical checkup may give you the answers you may need.

LUCKY SIGN: A neon sign

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Memories are likely to rule the day. A reality check may be helpful. Check on your child, they may be wanting to share something important. Create a new plan to tackle an old issue.

LUCKY SIGN: A glass bottle

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Your fears may now seem under control. There are no more bad dreams, times have changed. You’re feeling grateful for what you’ve attained in the recent months. You are likely to get added responsibility.

LUCKY SIGN: A neem tree

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

You’re an emotional support and an effective link between the family. A new contract is likely to get signed at work. Academic professionals have a busy day more than usual.

LUCKY SIGN: Migratory birds

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

