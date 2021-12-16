>Horoscope Today, December 16, 2021: Aries, beat increased stress with some physical exercise. Some exciting social plans will make your day better, Taurus. Gemini, you will see how you have mastered the skill of sharing advice. Cancer, don’t overlook details. Review your budget, Leo. Reach for achievement, Virgo. Resolve an argument by making a move, Libra. Act quickly when you learn details about a friend’s new life plan, Scorpio. Sagittarius, some people may drive you crazy. You will learn what you were told, contradicts with facts, Capricorn. Aquarius, spend time enjoying simple things. Pisces, you will be distracted from important problems.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

>Check in with your body

Your day could get off to a slow start . Check in with your body by making use of these vibes before the energy picks up again. The current cosmic landscape will clear out cobwebs that may have manifested in your head, just like a mental breath of fresh air. Since your wit will be sharp, handle any strategic or writing work. Red colour favours your sign ruled by planet Mars. A, L, E and 1 and 8 are the rashi letters and numbers that add to your lucky charm.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

>Avoid the urge to splurge

Don’t feel guilty about taking things slow this morning as a cosmic window opens for you to indulge guilt-free. The universe is asking you to reconnect with your self-worth. Surround yourself with people who value you and build yourself up. Avoid the urge to splurge if you find extra funds in your account. B, V and U and 2 and 7 are the favourable letters and numbers that guide you. White colour is lucky for you as your sign ruled by Venus.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

>It is time to make some changes

Review how relationships have changed your path. Think whether your current or past partnership story is holding you back from accomplishing your highest potential. It is time to make some changes, if you put goals, or friendships aside in the name of love. Don’t pressure yourself to make alterations, but commit to make gradual changes. Your rashi letters K, C, G and numbers 3 and 6 will favour you. Your sign is rulked by Merury and yellow colour will prove lucky.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

>You may need to pace yourself

You will get the help you need to shed emotional baggage and tension. You should wake up feeling fresh. You may need to pace yourself to social media and human interaction as others will be in the mood to socialize. Avoid giving too much attention to your friends as you must spare some time for introspection and quiet. Luck will be on your side with number 4, rashi letters, D, H and milky white colour. Moon rules your sign.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

>Your soul craves companionship

Take care of any professional commitments on your to-do list this morning. Focusing on work will come naturally but it will get increasingly difficult to handle the business. Your social life will take up most of your attention and your social media pages will also gain more traction. Your soul craves companionship now so schedule your time accordingly. Turn to rashi letters M and T, number 5, golden colour for your sign ruled by the Sun.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

>Don’t be afraid to use your voice

Professional moments could manifest for you as stars focus on the chart that rules career. If you’ve been wanting to move up within your current company or switch jobs, now would be the right time to get you where you want to be. Don’t be afraid to use your voice because it can propel you to the next phase of your working journey. Turn to rashi letters P, T, and N, number 3 and 8, green colour for your sign ruled by Planet Mars.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

>Enjoy the light energy

Take care of your business during the first half as you may need to create some space later in the day to find yourself in an adventurous mood. The cosmos will encourage you to try new things, think spirituality, and connect with the universe. Enjoy the light energy and don’t feel guilty about keeping any non-urgent tasks for another day. Numbers like 2 and 7 and rashi letters R and T will prove lucky. Venus rules your sign and white colour will enhance your personality.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

>Don’t get too carried away

Send your partner a sweet message this morning as the time is ripe for deeper bonding. If you want to connect with somone on a profound level, do it tonight. Don’t get too carried away with your feelings and sentiments as the planetary alignment will make you regret decisions made in a moment of passion. Let luck be by your side with red colour, rashi letters N and Y. Numbers 1 and 8 will guide you and Planet Mars rules your sign.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

>You will get help to tie up loose ends

Stay on task as you will get help to tie up loose ends in any business that needs tending to. The cosmos sends romantic and flirty vibes your way. You will find the perfect opportunity to woo anyone you’ve got your eyes on lately. You will learn that chemistry is fun but lasting relationships are embedded in a meeting of the minds. Planet Jupiter rules your sign and lucky numbers are 12 and 9 the colour yellow and rashi letters B, D and P will ease your mind.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

>You should begin to feel your healthy self

Have some fun with aesthetics as you are encouraged to express yourself. The first part of the day will be fun and later will be about reconnecting with your health, and monitoring stress levels. It may be time to get back on a regular diet and exercise regime if you are feeling a little run out. You should begin to feel your healthy self, once you’ve reset. Luck will be on your side with rashi letters K and J. Numbers like 10, 11 and colour cyan are lucky for you for your sign ruled by Capricorn.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

>Your mind will come alive

The moon activates the sector of creative expression. Your mind will come alive with artistic concepts when it comes to taking on any new projects. If you engage in an activity without proper planning, you are likely to regret it. Take a step back before you agree to social invitations and personal favors. Cyan colour and numbers 10 and 11 will favour you. Saturn rules your sign so rashi letter G and S will be lucky.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

>Pisces may pay attention to their workspace

Focus on domestic organization as decluttering your space will aid your mental well-being and boost your motivation. You may want to pay attention to your workspace if you have been working remotely. You have to get serious about putting your space in order if you find things way too untidy. Jupiter rules your sign so colour yellow will be lucky for you. Rashi letters D, C, J and T and numbers 9 and 12 will favour you.

