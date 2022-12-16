Home » News » horoscope » Horoscope Today, DECEMBER 16: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today, DECEMBER 16: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope Today, 16 December, 2022: For a Taurus, you may connect with an old friend and that may be therapeutic.

By: Pooja Chandra

News18.com

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 00:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Oracle Speaks, 16 December, 2022: From Aries to Pisces, Know How Your Day Will Turn Out on Friday.
Oracle Speaks, 16 December, 2022: From Aries to Pisces, Know How Your Day Will Turn Out on Friday. (Representative Image: Shutterstock, Illustration: Uddipta Deka)

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

A recently learnt skillset may prove handy for now. You may expect a minor exertion due to some additional workload. Stay prepared for a new challenge.

LUCKY SIGN- A feather

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

The new assigned responsibility may begin to take a toll on you. You may connect with an old friend and that may be therapeutic. A random travel plan might not be the best idea.

LUCKY SIGN – A bird

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Make most of the day as the day seems favorable. Innovative ideas may move towards instant accomplishment. You shall even have approval of doing something out of the box.

LUCKY SIGN – A spider

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may now see the truth clearly and learn to live with it. Although you may feel hesitant to discuss it any further. It’s advisable to give someone a second chance, no matter how adverse the situation is.

LUCKY SIGN– Two sparrows

LEO:  JULY 23- AUGUST 22

There is nothing called a coincidence, and if something has crossed your path, it is most likely meant for you.     There may be slight disturbance, but all will fall into place very soon. The signs are positive.

LUCKY SIGN – A Ceramic vase

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

You may not be in the best mental space to choose the right thing for yourself. This may mean you need to wait for some more time. You need to reflect inwards to be able to make a decision.

LUCKY SIGN– Blue pottery

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

You are likely to meet some new people at your workplace. Give yourself time to understand them before making a judgment Because of the little time you’re spending at home, you may also feel a bit irritated.

LUCKY SIGN– An eagle

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER  21

It’s been awhile that you may have indulged into a hearty meal amidst a cheerful environment. It’s been a series of  hard working days. Some old investments may show movement now.

LUCKY SIGN – A squirrel

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

If the last opportunity did not come through, it’s because it was carrying a silver lining. Your children may demand your time and commitment. Elderly people in the family may also complain of ill health.

LUCKY SIGN – A garden

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Now that you’ve decided, you must make the move, the timing is a critical aspect. And there must be no delay. Your spouse is going to be your rock. Some visitors are expected in the second half of the day.

 LUCKY SIGN – A parrot

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You may be feeling a lot lighter as a big burden has been lifted off. You don’t need to procrastinate things any further and stay organised. Someone misses you dearly.

LUCKY SIGN – A nest

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Things may slow down today temporarily. You must clearly think of how you may take your decisions forward. Any kind of confusion might lead to miscommunication. Beware of minor theft.

LUCKY SIGN– A turtle

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

