Horoscope Today, December 17: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

You may rethink about the decision that you may have already made. A sudden instinct to help others selflessly may also be felt. Someone you had helped may return the favour.

LUCKY SIGN– An apricot tree

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

It’s an apt day to confess your innermost feelings. You may have never gotten such an opportunity to express as well earlier. Empty your heart as you may be understood well.

Advertisement

LUCKY SIGN– Black obsidian

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Your maturity might handle an otherwise tough job. The expansion and improvement in your perspective is likely to get noticed. Health may have some minor concerns this week.

LUCKY SIGN– A jute basket

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may have excelled in a certain task according to you but it may not yet be up to the mark. There seems to be a positive movement at workplace, but its slower than usual. Someone may be waiting for your revert.

LUCKY SIGN– A magazine

Advertisement

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

It’s a pleasant day to have, deeper and meaningful conversations. You may have to equally participate to make sense out of it. Keeping yourself organised shall soon reap benefits. A new and effective routine is now on the horizon.

LUCKY SIGN– A peacock feather

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Advertisement

Other’s mistake may have left some scars, but it’s about time to forgive and forget. You may be in for a random surprise today, mostly from an old friend. A confusion which has taken a lot of your mind space recently gets clarity.

LUCKY SIGN– A yellow sapphire

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Your news may have travelled and someone who’s never met you may wish to reach out. Try to make time for people who matter. If you’re in the business of tools or spare parts, you may face a workforce crisis.

Advertisement

LUCKY SIGN– A pyramid

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

New pattern in life emerges amidst the ongoing monotony. You’re likely to receive an appreciation for your work. And a short trip is on the cards. You get to spend more time with the person you may be romantically involved with.

LUCKY SIGN– Blue tourmaline

Advertisement

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

It’s better to let go if you can’t resolve or forget about it. Some things are best left on time to solve them. You may meet someone interesting as a romantic interest. Your mind is currently brimming with innovative thoughts.

LUCKY SIGN– A trunk

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

After a long time, you may feel relaxed and feel like making time for yourself. There are new work avenues emerging soon, be on the lookout. Your close friend may be undergoing some financial pressure.

LUCKY SIGN – A silk thread

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

New work opportunity may finally land up. You must consider it seriously. Parents may need some time from you to talk about something relevant. Guests may be expected in the coming days. Cash flow improves.

LUCKY SIGN– A designer watch

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Simplicity and uncomplicated approach may make your work easier. Expecting too much from people may sometimes lead to developing hard feelings. You can expect a small scale party where you may be centre of attention.

LUCKY SIGN– A pigeon

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

Read all the Latest News here