Horoscope Today, December 21: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

If you’re trying to start something new, it’s a good day to do so. But make sure you’ve done your homework well. Your potential is much more than what you self-evaluate. Try to create a sacred place at home.

LUCKY SIGN- A mirror image

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

Advertisement

You must try and stick to the fundamentals that you’ve been practising. That is how you will be able to make progress and get clarity of mind. Decision making can be postponed for some time. A good opportunity might make your day.

LUCKY SIGN- A red candle

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

In case you’ve been thinking to collaborate with someone, the time is right. It’s advisable not to share all your plans in one go, especially at a larger forum. You must also not overstress unnecessarily, the energy is in your favour.

LUCKY SIGN- A gemstone

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Your hidden emotions may be visible now for someone who can see through you. You’re too much emotionally dependent on someone else which is not recommended. You need to detach yourself and move independently.

LUCKY SIGN- A yellow stone

Advertisement

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

You’re likely to get a warm welcome by someone who you’ve not met for some time You may feel like indulging in luxury items. Some of you may also be planning a vacation abroad. Sports may be a good therapy for now.

LUCKY SIGN- A candle

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Advertisement

If you’re in a relationship with someone who is moving far from you, there might be a struggle to get rid of the emotions so soon, your fondness for each other is quite unique. If you are dealing with cash, you need to be careful.

LUCKY SIGN- A buddha statue

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Your leadership qualities are improving now. As you have an eye for detail and perfection, you’re most likely to use it to bring worth to the table. Someone admires you, but from a distance. A good news from home is likely to cheer you up.

Advertisement

LUCKY SIGN- An indoor plant

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

There were a couple of people who had previously objected to your style of working, but not anymore. Monetary gains are making things stable now. You may sign up for a new property very soon.

LUCKY SIGN- A chamber

Advertisement

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

If you’re thinking of a new business idea, it should actually work in your favour very soon. A partnership is also recommended. Peace at home may be quite a challenge although. Avoid taking risks for now.

LUCKY SIGN- A climber

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

The day has very mixed vibes. Someone you trust very closely might be a shared resource. You can try and reduce your dependence on them. You’re likely to head for a road trip very soon. Steer clear of any physical injury.

LUCKY SIGN- A butterfly

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

Today, you might be making extensive plans to complete your pending work, but it might keep getting postponed. Just try and relax and wait for the right time. Any advice coming from the family or spouse may not seem relevant for you as of now.

LUCKY SIGN- Canvas

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

The difficult task might be to respond to those who’ve been waiting for it. You have a lot of guilt currently regarding your past actions. Someone who had partnered might act unreasonable.

LUCKY SIGN- Two feathers

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

Read all the Latest News here