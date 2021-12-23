Horoscope Today, December 23, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Thursday

>Horoscope Today, December 23, 2021: Today, Taurus is advised to keep away from negative thoughts, while Gemini should not hold back from hard work. Buying and selling of property will bring financial gains for the Aries, while Cancer can get a promotion in their job. Luck will be on Libra’s side today. Sagittarius is told to take care of their health, and Capricorn is advised to not make decisions in haste.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

>Buying, selling property will benefit

Today, your methodology will improve. Your relations with bosses and officers are going to be very good. Money can be gained by buying and selling property. There are chances of getting great success in legal matters. The work environment will be wonderful and you might make new friends. As Mars dominates your sign, you will be guided by the red colour, numbers 1, 8, and the letters A,L,E.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

>Keep away from negative thoughts

Do not share your thoughts with everyone and keep away from negative thoughts. Your mind will be happy with the behavior of children. In case of any problem, please consult experienced people. Today, you will make travel plans regarding work. Some project might get hampered due to paucity of funds. Today, the colour white, numerals 2 and 7, and the letters B, V, and U, will lead you.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

>Don’t hold back from hard work

Today, Sweetness will increase in love relations. The atmosphere of the house is going to be very pleasant. Don’t hold back from hard work. You can share your feelings with your spouse. There can be huge economic gains in business. You might experience pain in the joints. The yellow colour, characters K, C, and G, and the numerals 3, 6, will bring you good fortune.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

>You might get promotion in job

Your respect in the society will increase. You might meet, friends who are living abroad. The day might bring some promotion in job, however, you will feel hesitant in starting a new job. Obstacles in government work will be removed. Your family members will be very happy with you. Alphabets such as H, D, milky and silver colour, along with number 4 will bring you all the luck you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

>Be careful with your words

Lack of communication can arise in love relations. It is advised that you should be very careful with your words. Invest carefully in the stock market. There will be some tension in the workplace. Avoid misusing your powers. Use your own business rather than the work of others. CThe golden hour, letters M, T, and number 5 will aid you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

>Bring a change in your nature

Sweetness will increase in love relations. If you want to propose someone, then the day is auspicious for you. You need to bring a change in your nature. Participate in intellectual discussions, and you will spend a great time with friends. Health-wise the day is going to be excellent. For good fortune, turn to emerald green, numbers 3, 8, and the letters P,T, and N.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

>Luck will support you

It is not correct to expect more from others. Unmarried people can get matrimonial proposals. Your working style will improve. Lovers can go on a date. People associated with politics can be offered a big position. Luck will support you a lot today. The colour white, numbers 3, 8, and the letters P, T, and N will bring you good fortune.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

>Don’t expect too much from others

You can be a little arrogant about your achievements. The day is not auspicious for making big changes in business. Don’t expect too much from others. You would want to buy household items. Your income is likely to increase today. The colour red, numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will guide you in your endeavours.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

>Take care of your health

Sagittarius, you should avoid overconfidence. There might be some dispute with the spouse. The changing weather can cause you problems, back and neck pain will trouble you today. Take care of your health. Friends might get annoyed with your behaviour. The Yellow colour, numerals 9, 12, and the letters B, D, and P will guide you today.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

>Don’t make decision in haste

You can do big experiments in business. Obstacles coming in foreign travel will be removed. Your income will increase. You might plan to go somewhere for tourism with your spouse. Keep a check on your valuables. Remember, haste makes waste, decisions made in haste will backfire. The numbers 10, 11, colour cyan and the letters K, J will be lucky for you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

>Commission related work will bring monetary benefits

Your influence in the job will be strong. Don’t disrespect your co-workers. There might be a problem of stomach infection. Some relatives might spread wrong rumours about you. Students can get placement. You will get monetary benefits from commission related works. The same cyan colour, and numerals 10, 11, will bring you fortune, while for the letters rely on alphabets G and S.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

>Goals in the job will be completed on time

It is advised that you keep your routine balanced. Your relations with enlightened personalities are likely to be cordial. Goals in the job will be completed on time. Your bank-balance will increase, note that it will be easier to repay the old loan. The numbers 9 and 12, letters D, C, J, and T, and the yellow colour will be your guiding light.

