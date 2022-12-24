Horoscope Today, December 24, 2022: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs on Christmas Eve

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

There are new possibilities coming up for career oriented professionals. You might take things easy right now. If you were caught in some kind of an arguement, things are likely to get resolved now.

LUCKY SIGN– A hibiscus plant

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

Prosperity and abundance may be knocking in soon. Those stuck with legal matters may now feel the heat. Someone may have been waiting for you to address their issues. May attract attention.

LUCKY SIGN– A blue stone

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

A recent friend might prove helpful in matters of relevance. Good chemistry with your love interest seems to make someone jealous. Stay cautious about an important document.

LUCKY SIGN– A glass bowl

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

You may have to entertain a few guests. An old plan might now work considering difference in the situation. You may be trying to approach someone influential, now would be the right time.

LUCKY SIGN– A bulb

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

If you have been focused on doing a certain task for your own benefit, you may get success now. A strong will is your highlight for the coming few days. You may receive an emotional setback from a close one.

LUCKY SIGN– A jar

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

If there are breaks in between which are unplanned, you may feel slightly irritated too. Someone in power may display their arrogance. Your goal to achieve an impossible task may now see some light.

LUCKY SIGN– A feather

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

One might see some creative display of talent from your end. There are chances someone from afar may hear about your work or talent. You must stay cautious while driving.

LUCKY SIGN– A signature tune

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Some actions of the past might come back to haunt you soon. In case you have made a new relationship, their family may create misunderstanding. A task at office might need your immediate attention.

LUCKY SIGN–A toad

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Practice some public speaking skills. The level of energy may be unusually high and infectious. You’re likely to stay self-motivated and have a successful day ahead.

LUCKY SIGN– A square slab

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

A subtle hint from the universe shall be enough for you to keep going. It’s a day to follow your inner instincts. A rewarding partnership may be on its way.

LUCKY SIGN– An imperial chair

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

A critical meeting may get pushed to later. You may still be lacking a few important details. A new colleague may give you an important insight. Family matters stay low on priority.

LUCKY SIGN– A rose flower

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Your day is likely to get brightened up by a piece of good and awaited news. It’s advisable not to make any new commitments. You may look at the same situation differently now.

LUCKY SIGN– A heap of pebbles

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

