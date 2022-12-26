Horoscope Today, December 26: Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

Special and close relationships need constant work. Your partner may need to hear and see those efforts more often. If the tide is against you sometimes, it’s good to stay away. Do try and make the most of your work hours.

LUCKY SIGN– A prism

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

That feeling of lethargy is back and you may just linger with the work in hand unnecessarily. You may also indulge in random shopping. Overall, the energy may seem slightly scattered and deviated.

LUCKY SIGN– A glass jar

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Staying in touch with your family and friends in the busiest of times shall bring in the much-needed balance. A spiritual activity may just add to your wellness routine. An opportunity for an effective partnership may be coming soon.

LUCKY SIGN– A fountain

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

A new person may join in and take away your work burden. This is good news as it gives you space to plan. A reminder in time shall save you from extra work. Taking up some sporting activity may bring in more energy.

LUCKY SIGN– An antique clock

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Someone influential might pay attention to your work and approach you. It might be through a reference. This comes in at a point where you had started feeling doubtful about your work. Trust your instincts.

LUCKY SIGN– A clear sky

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

If you had previously hurt someone, they may not have forgiven you yet. You may have to make an extra effort to bring about quick changes. It may be a good time to reconcile now. Close friends may plan a short trip.

LUCKY SIGN– Numbers in sequence

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

Stay mindful of the situation developing at workplace. Your involvement in an assignment may prove to be beneficial in future. A disturbance in the neighborhood may cause disruption. Romantic matters may see a ray of hope.

LUCKY SIGN– A silk scarf

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Good news maybe on the cards. From being a slow and monotonous day, it may. turn out to be otherwise. You may retire to bed early due to exhaustion. You’re likely to engage in long distance conversations.

LUCKY SIGN– A net

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

Otherwise, a peaceful environment may get disrupted at workplace due to a petty situation not managed well. You may get additional work. Expect an old friend to drop in unannounced.

LUCKY SIGN– A floral pattern

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

An easy day if you are willing to accept things at the face value. It is normal to feel tired, allow yourself to get some break. Make sure your facts are right before assessing a task. You may feel like breaking this past pattern.

LUCKY SIGN– A canvas shoe

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You may gear up for a new opportunity of a partnership or collaboration. The road may look clear and straight but do read the fine print. Your subordinate may not hold their conduct as per the guidelines.

LUCKY SIGN– An eagle

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

A good friend may need help with the family matters. Try and not being too critical of anyone you may not know too well. The saved funds may prove to be helpful now. Cash flow may pick up soon.

LUCKY SIGN– A new vase

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

