Horoscope Today, December 27, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Monday

>Horoscope Today, December 27, 2021: Today, December 27 will see the Moon gliding in its third quarter phase. During this last quarter of Moon phase, Taureans will have the opportunity to travel for work. Saggitarians will face a boost in reputation. As the new week begins, Monday will have the Aries experience a highly favorable day. Cancer has job promotion on the cards. Libras might have to be extra cautious before making any decisions. Pisceans will find themselves highly respected in society.

>Aries: (March 21- April 19)

>Overall a very fulfilling day for Aries

Professionally, it’s a perfect time for boosting your position at workfront. Your inclination towards making changes at the workplace will be encouraged. Finances look good. You can expect to get your due payment, today. Also, a great time for family bonding. Married couples will have a wonderful time. Remember to use your lucky alphabets A, L, E when you start auspicious work. Mars being your rashi lord, the color red is recommended to attract good luck. Your lucky numbers are 1, 8.

>Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

>Taureans must resort to alphabets Ba, Va, U to attract good luck

A very auspicious day for businessmen. Terrific results are awaited on the business domain. An opportunity to travel for work cannot be ruled out. You may get to meet your old friends. New contacts can be established, today.With the blessings of Venus, your ruling planet, students can expect to get great success in exams. The color white and lucky numbers 2,7 will be good for you.

>Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

>It is advisable to not pay heed to outsiders when it comes to business

Don’t let people interfere in your work. Do take care of your mother’s health. It’s a good time for those that are in the hotel industry. Married couples will spend quality time with each other, and will have a blissful relationship. Stay calm even if you don’t get desired results in your business, today.Mercury is your ruling planet.It is better to use numbers 3, 6. Wear yellow colored outfits as they will prove very lucky for you.Opt for alphabets Ka, Chha, Gha to make situations turn in your favor.

>Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

>Love is in the air for Cancerians

It’s a suitable day to get involved in auspicious ceremonies. Promotion at work can be expected, as your self-confidence will be on the rise, today. Your bonding with siblings will bring about pleasantness. If you happen to make a promise to someone, make sure you fulfill it.Romance is on the cards.Moon is your ruling planet so using clothes in the shades of milky white would be beneficial. If you wish to get desired results go for the number 4 and lucky alphabets Da, Ha.

>Leo: (July 23- August 23)

>Wearing clothes that are in golden color will be fetching good luck

A favorable day for Leos as people will find you intriguing. Your subordinates will be very supportive and find you fascinating. Domestic and family life will be superb.Those looking for a match, it would be a good day for them. Marriage might be fixed. Do keep an eye on your kid’s activities. Continue to work hard at your job. As Sun is your rashi lord, attract good luck by using lucky number 5. Remember to use the Ma, Ta as your lucky alphabets to get favorable results.

>Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

>Be open to catching up with wise acquaintances

It will prove a very favorable day if you listen to the advice of some of your wise acquaintances, today. Also, a superb day to strengthen your friendships. Students will get fantastic help from teachers and elders. Don’t compromise with your life’s principles. Finances and health look great.Seek the blessings of Mercury, your ruling planet before starting any new work. Newly wed couples might find themselves planning to have kids.Choose the numbers 3, 8 to attract good luck. Opt for the color green while conducting auspicious work.The alphabets Pa, Tha, Na will be extremely lucky for you, today.

>Libra: (September 23- October 22)

>Refrain from making hasty decisions

Avoid getting involved in any sort of controversies. Be mentally prepared to face criticisms at work. Don’t try to work on haste as it might tamper your workflow. It is advisable to drive carefully. Stay away from confrontations with friends. Stay positive and don’t let negative thoughts bog you down.Your ruling planet is Venus. Consider opting lucky numbers 2, 7 and wearing white to ensure good luck. Bank upon the alphabets Ra, Ta as they promise good luck.

>Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

>A highly favorable day is predicted

Perfect day to get rid of legal obstructions.You can expect some good news. Your performance at the workplace will be excellent, and your boss will be extremely encouraging.Your bond with your partner will be strengthened. Chances of spending quality time together are high.A superb day to hang out with friends, and increase your social circle.As Mars is your rashi lord, alphabets Na, Ya are supposed to help things turn out in your favor. Wear or use things in shades of red as it will aid you in feeling optimistic. Don’t forget your lucky numbers 1, 8.

>Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

>For Saggitarians, shades of yellow will prove lucky

Your reputation in the society will increase. You can expect some guests. Joint ventures might prove highly lucrative. It would be a good idea to invest in some big projects. Don’t let go of any opportunities to make progress in your career. As you go about the day, seek Jupiter’s blessings before starting auspicious work. Opting for numbers 9, 12 will reap great results. While heading for crucial work make a note of lucky alphabets Bha, Dha, Pa, Dha.

>Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

>Be wary of strangers

Avoid spending much time talking to strangers. Good thing is that all your work will be completed on time. People will be benefited by your advice. Those that are in the agriculture-related domain, might be at the peak of innovation. Possibility of job offers from abroad cannot be ruled out.Saturn is your rashi lord. Use cyan shades to attract good luck; and remember to use the lucky numbers 10, 11 for favorable results.Opt for lucky alphabets Kha, Ja, today.

>Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

>Take care of your health

Don’t consume unhealthy foods to avoid suffering from indigestion and gastric problems.It is advisable to not lend money. You will find it difficult to recover money from debtors. Refrain from posting random stuff on social media. Be very careful with what you say, today, as there is a possibility of your reputation getting tarnished. Avoid being emotional while making decisions in business.Seek blessings of your ruling planet, Saturn, to make things in your favor. Turn to Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh, your lucky alphabets to get desired outcomes. Pick the colors in shades of cyan while commencing work.Use lucky numbers 10, 11.

>Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

>Chances of getting new income sources are high

Be ready to bask in the glory of your heightened reputation in the society. A great day to spend time with your family. Also, the stars are aligned in such a way that members of opposite sex will be attracted to you.You are going to have an organized day.With Jupiter’s blessings, those that are in private jobs may get promoted.While doing any auspicious work, consider numbers 9, 12; and the alphabets Da, Cha, Jha, Tha as these will fetch you good luck.

