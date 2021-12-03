Horoscope Today, December 3, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

As per the Horoscope for December 3, the day will be extremely busy for Aries, while for Taurus and Aquarius, there is a possibility of getting big financial benefits in business. Leo, it is advised that you get a grip of your anger. There are high chances of getting excellent career opportunities for Virgo and Scorpio, while Sagittarius must drive carefully today.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

A busy day likely for Aries today

Aries, beware as there may be a sudden monetary loss. Be careful in online shopping. It is advised that you don’t interfere in the work of others. Take care of your life partner’s feelings. Do not take advice from people of negative nature. The day will be extremely busy and you will feel tired. Red is the favourable colour while numbers 8 and 1 and letters A,L,E will only add to your lucky charm.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus likely to feel energetic

Keep your head cool and you will handle matters wisely. You will feel very energetic today. Taking a walk with family members is a good way to spend some time together. People will expect you to take advice and you should give them. There is a possibility of getting big financial benefits in business. Favourable numbers 2 and 7, colour white, and letters like B, V and U will bring luck to your sign.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

A good day for Gemini to start new business

You will do all the work with caution. There are chances that you might buy household items. The day is very good for taking admission in new course. There will be excellent opportunities to start a new business. Do not take any work lightly by relying on luck. Numbers 3 and 6, yellow colour, and letters K, C, G will support you today.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

>Be careful while investing in stock market

Some problems might come up with your relatives. Differences might also emerge between husband and wife. In the office, you will have to multi-task. If you are planning to invest in the stock market, be very careful. Health-wise, stomachache can trouble you. Rashi letters, D, H, Number 4 and colour milky white will favour you.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Get a grip of your anger, Leo

Don’t make the mistake of underestimating your opponents. Property matters will most likely create trouble. Work environment will remain good. If you are in business, be careful of the partnerships you have. Get a grip on your anger and emotions, as it can lead to fights. Turn to number 5, golden colour and rashi letters M and T for support.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Virgo must keep calm today

If you are unmarried, discussions around your marital status will take place. You can take loan for expansion of business. Due to excellent performance in studies, new job opportunities will be available. The day is very good for introspection in solitude. Old sweet memories will tickle your mind. The tip for you today is to keep calm. Number 3, and 8, Rashi letters P, T, and N, and green colour are lucky for you.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Don't trust your employees too much, Libra

There will be a change in your nature. You can make some future plans with your spouse, and there might be a rift with a dear friend, negotiation will be your tool to resolve it. Religious activities will attract you today. Don’t put too much trust in your employees. White colour, rashi letters R and T, and numbers like 2 and 7 will enhance your personality.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Financial condition will be strengthened for Scorpio

You can take big decisions regarding money. Work with your mind instead of your heart and the work environment will be in your favor. Chances of getting excellent career opportunities are being created. The financial condition will be strengthened by getting the stalled money. Rashi letters N and Y, numbers 1 and 8 and red colour will guide you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius must drive carefully

The day will teach your multiple lessons. Ignoring health can cause trouble. You are also advised to not drive the vehicle at high speed. It is possible that one or some of your plans might fail. There is a possibility of an argument with the neighbors over some small matter. Yellow colour, numbers 12 and 9, and rashi letters B, D and P will ease your mind.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

New sources of income might get generated for Capricorn

The members of the house will be very cheerful and happy. You will work according to your interest. If you are in business, some sort of big partnership might knock your door. There is a possibility of becoming a new source of income. Relatives and friends may arrive at home. Luck will be on your side if you rely on numbers 10, 11, rashi letters K and J, and cyan colour are lucky for you.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius, work-wise the day will be good for you

You will hear some good news from media. The income of people associated with the business of pharma can increase. Officers will get some sort of assistance at workplace. There will be newness in married life. You can discuss problems with friends. Complete the pending work. Cyan colour, numbers 10 and 11, and rashi letter G and S will support you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pull the trigger on big plans, Pisces

You can get job opportunities from a big company. Overall, the day will be goo but the evening is going to be great. You will be influenced by religious thoughts. Go out and buy electronic accessories. You can take some bold decisions today. The colour yellow, rashi letters D, C, J and T and numbers 9 and 12 will favour you.

