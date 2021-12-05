Horoscope Today, December 5, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

>Horoscope Today, December 5, 2021: Today on Sunday, December 5, Leo, Scorpio and Sagittarius along with Pisces are likely to face health issues, while for Taurus and Gemini, the day isn’t really great for business. Aries can experience a spiritual endeavour. Capricorn and Cancer can see a rise in their pay. Leo is advised not to eat too much junk and oily food, while for Virgo maintaining good behaviour with family members is essential. Check what the stars have in store for you today:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

>A spiritual day for you

Aries, today, your business performance will be outstanding. However, you may be forced to perform activities in which you are completely uninterested. Low blood pressure can be a concern for females today. There are also chances that you might take part in some religious activity. Your luck will shine around bright red colour. Numbers 1, 8, and letters A, L, E will be your guide today.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

>Starting a new job may not be a good idea

Taurus, don’t allow outsiders to interfere with your work, and starting a new job is not a good idea right now. Your business performance may be poor so keep that in mind and work smartly to do better. Take your health into consideration, as an existing health concern may resurface. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wearing sea blue will bring you luck. Numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U are your guiding light.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

>Not a good day for business

In the family, there will be a sense of contentment and harmony. Today is not a good day for business people but don’t worry, better days are coming. There is the possibility of travelling small distances. There may be some misunderstandings about the partner’s sentiments but don’t let it hinder your relationship. Purple colour, letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

>Chances of increased income

You may be unsatisfied with your employment, but don’t take minor issues too deeply. Your costs will rise in tandem with your income, making it simple to repay the previous debt. You will be praised by higher-ranking authorities. It will be useful for you to talk to your friends about your problems. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will be your guide.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

>Avoid eating too much spicy and oily food

You may be wounded by bad comments, but do not ruin your conduct with anyone by becoming enraged. Excessive reliance on the lover might be dangerous. Your performance at work, on the other hand, will be excellent. Consuming extremely hot and oily-spicy foods might lead to gastrointestinal problems. Golden is your lucky colour, alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

>Maintain decent behaviour with family members

Your earnings will be good in business, but there may be some challenges in a government job. Maintain decent conduct toward your family members, despite the likelihood that some members will become furious with you. Unknown dread may remain dominant in the psyche. Green, letters P,T, and N, and numbers 3, and 8 are lucky for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

>Avoid selfish behaviour

You will perform admirably in the workplace today. You will also be in a romantic mood today, and people of the opposite sex will be drawn to you. Utilize your contacts to the fullest extent possible. You should avoid becoming selfish. Numbers 2,7 and letters R,T will support you in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

>Take health into consideration

Take health issues seriously today. Home conflicts may be a source of contention and negligence can lead to the omission of critical duties. Today, though, you will be preoccupied with completing unfinished duties. You will be concerned about your financial situation. The letters N and Y and Numbers 1, 8, will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

>Take care of mother’s health

Money will be earned from a foreign country, and your financial situation will be fantastic. Your demeanour will be admired. You may have a sore throat or a cold, and you should also take care of your mother’s health. Opponents will be unable to stand in your way. Yellow will be your lucky colour, letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

>You’ll grow in popularity

Important work may be halted and it’s possible that your routine is jumbled. There will be pressure to complete the outstanding works. Your profile will grow in popularity on social networking. Employees of a foreign corporation may see a rise in pay. The cyan colour, numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you a fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

>Keep your behavior in check

Maintain good behaviour with your life partner. Opponents may irritate you, so keep a safe distance from persons who are hostile in nature. You will be pleased with the progress of the works today. There will be joy as a result of the rise in income. You may receive pleasant news. Numbers 10, 11, are guiding lights however, the lucky letters are G and S.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

>Marital Problems might affect you

Colds and flu may be problematic. The mind will be agitated as a result of marital problems misunderstandings might arise in romantic relationships. Control your mind’s agitation. People affiliated with the film line may receive a large sum of money. Colour pink, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide today.

