Horoscope Today, February 16, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Wednesday

>Horoscope Today, February 16, 2022: This Wednesday will be a reality check for Aries. While Taurus will be confronting their past as they prepare to move on. Leo will have to address personal and professional responsibilities. Aquarius may have to address issues regarding romantic partnerships. Libra must beware of friends who are jealous of their recent success. Let us take a look at how this Wednesday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Advertisement

>Spotlight on financial issues

Wednesday’s cosmic climate will bring some not-so-pleasant surprises pertaining to your finances and intimate relationships. These changes could come with a bit of destruction, making it important that you set your ego to the side and absorb the blows the universe throws your way. Do not lose your faith and remember that anything you lose right now will lead to significant gains later.

Your luck will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Wednesday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

>Let go of grief

Today you will find yourself at a crossroads. It is time that you let go of past traumas and embrace the new beginnings. Wednesday’s vibes are sure to bring massive changes to your future, reshaping the path you thought you were one. Let go of any grief in your life, especially if it is interfering with your ability to nurture and take care of yourself.

Advertisement

Today you may find your emotions bubble up to the surface, which you should allow to flow freely. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Wednesday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Advertisement

>Receive spiritual guidance

Wednesday is perfect for you to practice some serious meditation and receive the message the universe is trying to communicate. It is important that you use your voice. You will need to communicate to the other side what you hope to manifest in the coming months. Also do not try to second guess your desires, as your strength will be what brings you recognition in both the earthly and ethereal realms.

Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Wednesday.

Advertisement

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

>Pulled in multiple directions

Wednesday’s planetary positions will make you feel all over the place. You may experience some tumultuous changes in your personal life. However, it is important that you find your gratitude which will be especially helpful right now, as you are likely to encounter a challenge or two.

Advertisement

In terms of romantic relationships, some of you will be communicating your needs and desires in clear terms. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Wednesday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

>Feeling of burden

Today you may feel as though the weight of the world is resting on your shoulders. Wednesday’s cosmic climate will highlight the demands of your professional, love, and home lives. Some of you may experience significant shifts coming your way over the year, confronting you with major success and perhaps a few drawbacks.

It’ll be important that you nurture and prioritise your own needs right now so that you can prepare for what is to come. Your lucky colour this Wednesday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

>Closure to the past

Emotions may run high today as Wednesday’s planetary positions bring up topics from the past. However you will have the opportunity to bring closure to your past. Some of you could also find essential missing information from days gone by finally coming to the surface. This could give you a new perspective when it comes to events that unfolded long ago.

Your lucky colour for this Wednesday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

>Patience will be tested

Although you are quite good when it comes to being diplomatic and avoid heated confrontations. It may be a challenge to be your usual self today. There might as well be emotions of jealousy from people who were once your friends. People who once acted supportive may suddenly feel as though they are competing with you.

Unfortunately, you may also have to contend with a hater or two, as jealous eyes look for ways to throw you from your pedestal. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

>Address your past behaviour

This Wednesday, skeletons from the grave of your mistakes might be dragged out. It is advised that you tap into your personal authority, especially when it comes to setting the record straight. However, what initially may seem like an affront to your character can give you a chance to redeem yourself, though you will need to hold your composure. Stand firm in your disposition, avoid irrational arguments, and do not stoop to anyone else’s negative level.

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

>Optimism booster

Wednesday’s cosmic climate will bring a huge boost to your optimism. These vibes will give you a chance to overcome your past, helping you see a dazzling future ahead. However, it will be important that you adapt to a pragmatic disposition throughout these grand plans, or you could fall short of manifestation.

The universe is supporting you, but it will be up to you to plan and take on any heavy lifting that must occur if you truly want to actualise these goals. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Wednesday is jade green. For Wednesday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

>Enthusiasm for change

Unlike your usual stable and reliable self, today you will be taking an uncannily enthusiastic view of change. This will give you the determination required to finally move past behaviors, situations, and even friendships that might be holding you back.

Over the coming months you may find that investing in yourself and your future is more important than late nights with friends, which could cause a fall out with a few familiar faces. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

>Spotlight on romance and future

Today you might be compelled to take stock of your love life and romantic partnerships or your plans for the future. If you are currently in a relationship, it will be important that you and your partner are working hard to build something solid, or you may find the connection vanishing within the next few months.

If you are single, you may find yourself prioritising a solid income and grounded disposition, helping you select more stable partners in the future. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Wednesday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

>Focus on organising work

Those of you who have been procrastinating organising your official work-related work might finally do it today. Wednesday’s vibes will encourage you to create a more structured foundation around your daily rituals and routines, especially if you are known for showing up late to appointments.

Your health should also be a priority right now, as it is set to benefit greatly if you assume a consistent eating, sleeping, and exercise schedule. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.