Horoscope Today, February 26, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Saturday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2022: This Saturday will be all about self care for dear Cancer as they sleep in an extra hour and sip in that coffee with all the time in the world. For Aries, this weekend will bring in the much-awaited rewards for all the hard work they have been putting in. Gemini can expect some call from work this Saturday, while Leo will be completing the tasks they have been procrastinating. Let us take a look at how this Saturday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Reaping rewards

Saturday will bring in the much-awaited rewards of your hard work. It is advised that you use this energy to make a wish to the universe before starting your day since it has the possibility of coming true. As the day proceeds, you are likely to find yourself tending to errands and responsibilities that need taking care of despite the fun weekend that you were looking forward to. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Saturday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Connect with your closed ones

This weekend is all about developing that bond that you share with your friends and family members. It is advised that you let your guard down with the people you trust, but also be mindful of protecting your energy around anyone that you do not trust. Saturday is also favourable for those of you who wish to manifest their dreams. So take steps toward your personal goals. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Saturday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Work-life balance tipped

This weekend might be mired by some unexpected work related to your professional life. However, it might have the tendency to fall on the lighter side, so it is unlikely that you will find yourself in the midst of professional chaos. Today’s energy is also perfect for implementing personal changes, helping you get a head start on any transitions you are hoping to make before the month closes. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Saturday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Take rest

Saturday’s planetary position brings the perfect excuse for sleeping in and taking things easy. Prioritise the practice of relaxation and self-care. If you’re in a relationship, the energy will be particularly romantic this morning. Use this cosmic climate to reconnect with your heart, whether or not that involves someone else in your romantic sphere. Weekend is all about tender love and care. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Saturday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Chilled out weekend

Saturday will be all about relaxed working, inspiring you to tend to any chores or responsibilities that have fallen to the back burner. Checking off your to-do list won’t feel like such a drag, as the universe rewards you for your hard work. For some of you this weekend will also inspire you to unwind for the rest of the night, especially if it involves someone special. Your lucky colour this Saturday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Appreciating simple things

Saturday’s cosmic climate will compel you to change your perspective and appreciate simpler things in life. Recognise and appreciate the beauty surrounding you. It is also the perfect time for gratitude exercises and meditation. Your love life is also set to benefit from today’s dreamy vibes. Those of you in a relationship will be connecting with your partner on a new level. Your lucky colour for this Saturday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Focus on home

Saturday’s planetary position will make some of you feel grateful and proud of the home you have built. For those of you who have been wanting to reorganise or change up your space, now would be a great time to do so. Most of you are likely to find satisfaction with the results. The vibe will get a bit dreamy later this evening inspiring you to relax and enjoy the fruits of your labour. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Optimism and inspiration

If you have been thinking of working on a creative project or pursuing your artistic tendencies, Saturday’s planetary positions will bring the much needed inspiration and optimism your way. Allow your artistic whims to flow, and you could end up with some seriously impressive work. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Elevating your style

Today you will be attracted to all those luxurious items that you have been eyeing for quite some time. Bring luxury into your space, though you will want to watch out for overspending. Some of you will also be experiencing a sense of security, especially from within, making it a good time to recite positive affirmations. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Saturday is jade green. For Saturday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Beneficial conversations

Your words will have the power of making things come true today. So be mindful of what you say but do not hesitate in speaking your truth for your clarity of communication will leave a lasting impact on those who hear you. Some of you will be blessed with a bit of poetry to your thoughts and words, helping you articulate yourself in soft yet profound ways. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Inner peace

This weekend you will be feeling grateful and experience inner peace. This cosmic climate will bring a sense of security to the depths of your psyche, helping you feel good about who you are and how the work you put in to get there. More healing will come your way this weekend. Use this energy to reconnect with your spiritual side through meditation practice. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Saturday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Luck in social spheres

Those of you looking to increase your reach on social media will be blessed this weekend. You will find your work being praised by a large number of people on social media. For others, this weekend will be all about reconnecting your friends and reviving forgotten relationships. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Saturday.

