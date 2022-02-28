Horoscope Today, February 28, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Monday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2022: Check out what’s in store for you this Monday. This Monday, will bring favours for Aries in terms of career. Taurus should opt for subtle colours to bring fortune their way. Gemini will come to peace with their certain behavioural pattern. So let us take a look at how this Monday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Making professional headway

Monday will bring in the much-needed cosmic favour to your career which will assist you in growing your career path. This move will be effective especially if you are able to demonstrate a passion for the work you do and a desire to move forward accordingly. It is also advised that you avoid spending too much time on your phone or you could end up losing track of time. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Monday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Stay calm and composed

You can feel work as a chaotic place because wild Uranus is currently camping out in your sign. Taurus, today you should stay calm and grounded. Fortunately universe will find its way to back you. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Monday.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Go for the healthiest path

The moon continues to light up the sector of your chart that will rule your personal philosophies and spirituality. Particularly in the late afternoon, the earth will come alive with signs and synchronicities under this cosmic climate. Meanwhile, Venus and Mars will help you understand and come to peace with any habits or behavioural patterns that need adjusting to take you on the healthiest path. Mercury will rule the day, go for shades of yellow to attract good luck.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Deeper connection

Cancer you are certainly be in the mood for deeper connection, but the cosmic climate cautions you to not let your guard down around people you’re not fully sure that you can trust, as it may have some bad consequences. Fortunately, these vibes will break up in afternoon. Wear milky white to draw fortune. Pick the number 4 to get lucky results. Your lucky alphabets are D, H.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Rely on communication

Do not take it personally if your partner or bestie pulls away from you because they are likely dealing with irritations or frustrations on an internal level that does not concern you. The good news is that a cosmic alliance later in the afternoon can help you get to the bottom of any problems that arose earlier in the day. Attract good fortune with lucky number 5. Note down M, T as your favourable alphabets.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Opt for green

Stick to your typical routine as that will feel like a pipe dream this morning. Later in the afternoon, you will get an opportunity to reconnect with your mental clarity and organisation. And in the evening your personal structures will continue to stabilize. To ensure good luck green should be your go-to colour. Consider using these favourable alphabets P, Na to commence significant work.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Keep your focus on your end result

This morning, your ego could take a slight hit. Your ruling planet, Venus will cozy up to Mars, so you can expect the nodes of fate. The favourable cosmic climate will help you to cross any hurdles so that you can keep your focus on achieving the end result. Rely on your luck numbers 7, 2. Wear or include white to make sure good fortune. Turn to the favourable alphabets R, T as they promise luck.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Don’t lose your cool

Tension surrounds your home life in the morning. Do not trigger any member of your house, try to give them their space. The cosmic alliance between Luna and Mercury will inspire you to organise your space later in the day, especially if your chores have been piling up lately. After which you will feel a sense of satisfaction. Note of the favourable numbers 1, 8; and alphabets Na, Ya as these are supposed to prove very lucky for you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Make note for number 9, 12

Avoid giving your opinion to you friends or family going through a tough time, and instead, ask them if there’s anything you can do to help them. If you think that your words can help them then chose afternoon to bestow your knowledge. Just keep in mind to do so without crossing any limits, and you will be able to make your point clear with grace and class. Bring good luck your way by opting for numbers 9, 12 along with alphabets B, D, P. Wear shades of yellow to attract good fortune.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Wear cyan shade to draw luck

Beware of impulsive spending this morning. Unfortunately, some unexpected spendings are in your cards, making it essential that Capricorn should exercise caution when working with crucial or delicate electronics. You feel more stabilised later in the day. Pick lucky alphabets K, J for any auspicious results. Resort to the lucky numbers 10, 11 to ensure a favorable situation.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

It’s advisable to opt lucky numbers 10, 11

The morning may manifest around chaos. Try to stay calm, composed and grounded even if the day turns out to be rocky. Fortunately this negative energy won’t stay for long. Make sure that your desire for socialisation distract you too much from your responsibilities, or you could be stuck playing catchup later in the day. It will be favourable if you choose G, S, as your lucky alphabets. Opt for colors in shades of cyan to attract good fortune.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Face the harsh truth

In the morning your mind might show your some harsh truth that can prove to be difficult to digest. Try not to be over critical about yourself, not just this, but try and sort through your psyche in an organised and healthy manner. More cosmic help will come your way later in the afternoon. Numbers 9, 12 will prove favourable for you while doing any auspicious work. Alphabets D, C, J, T will help you to attract good fortune.

