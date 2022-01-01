Horoscope Today, January 1, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius and Other Zodiac Signs on New Year

>HOROSCOPE TODAY, JANUARY 1, 2022: It’s the New Year, 2022. This Saturday, the first day of the year (January 1) will see the Moon gliding in its Waning crescent phase. The new year brings the end of Venus and Uranus retrograde. During this phase, Virgos might receive good news on job front. Capricorns and Pisceans can probably get promoted at work. As the new year begins, Taureans will kickstart the first day of 2022 with quite a few favorable opportunities at work. While Aries might have to be a little cautious about health, Geminis will find time to relax and unwind. For Leos the new year promises some extraordinary experiences.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

>Take care of health and stay calm

It’s advisable not to start any new work today. Continue to stay focused on work. Don’t get bogged down if criticisms come your way. There is a possibility of not receiving desired outcomes of your hard work. Nevertheless, don’t give up. You might find yourself worried about your life partner, today. It is best to use your lucky alphabets A, L, E while starting work. Mars being your rashi lord, the color red is recommended to attract good luck. Your lucky numbers are 1, 8.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

>Job-related travel might be on the cards

A perfect day for high-ranking officers. You will find the day favorable in terms of work. Participation in crucial events might keep you busy. Those that are unmarried, might get the news of their marriage being fixed. Possibility of planning a business with your life partner cannot be ruled out. Good day for students. Your ruling planet is Venus. The color white and lucky numbers 2,7 will be favorable for you. Resort to alphabets Ba, Va, U for good luck.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

>Relaxation and leisurely activities are predicted for Geminis

A fun time with colleagues might be on the cards. It is advisable to prioritize your health. Taking a day off from work would be highly rewarding, today. Unwind and spend time with your family. It is best to not contemplate on negative aspects as it might make you anxious. Seek blessings of Mercury as it is your ruling planet. It is better to use numbers 3, 6 and wear yellow colored outfits as they will prove very lucky for you. Opt for alphabets Ka, Chha, Gha to make situations turn in your favor.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

>Wearing milky white clothes would fetch good luck

It’s a suitable day to start a new business. Those that are newly married might be busy participating in religious activities.You will find yourself pretty occupied today. Despite being busy, you will take out time to help others. Moon is your ruling planet. If you wish to get desired results go for the number 4 and lucky alphabets Da, Ha.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

>Be prepared to have extraordinary experiences

Be wary of people who are manipulative and engage in backbiting. Stay away from unnecessary politics and negativity. Following a disciplined routine would be the best way to get desired results throughout the day. Be careful of enemies who might try to act very friendly. Pain in veins might bother you today. Maintaining cordial relationship with near and dear ones would be rewarding. As Sun is your rashi lord, attract good luck by using lucky number 5. Remember to use the Ma, Ta as your lucky alphabets to get favorable results. Wearing clothes that are in golden color will fetch good luck.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

>High probability of success in interviews

It’s a day which will prove satisfactory in terms of work. You will reap the benefits of your hard work. Gifting your loved ones would bring great joy. Company of experienced people is expected. People in higher positions will be impressed by you. Finances look great. Seek the blessings of Mercury, your ruling planet before starting any new work. Newly wed couples might find themselves planning to have kids. Choose the numbers 3, 8 to attract good luck. Opt for the color green while conducting auspicious work. The alphabets Pa, Tha, Na will be extremely lucky for you, today.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

>Investing time and money in partnership related activities will prove worthwhile

Today, you will find yourself blessed to enjoy a great family time, amid some celebration at home. You will be in a good mood. Avoid confrontations with your life partner. It is best to maintain transparency in everything that you do. Expect people to admire and respect you. Your ruling planet is Venus. Consider opting lucky numbers 2, 7 and wearing white to ensure good luck. Bank upon the alphabets Ra, Ta as they promise good luck.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

>Opt for alphabets Na, Ya as they are supposed to help things turn out in your favour

You will find yourself inclined to religious activities. A wonderful day to explore your writing skills. You will gain a lot of respect among people. Your sources of income will increase manifold. You will be able to make good use of your business acquaintances. Those that are in politics, will get the opportunity to be associated with big programs. As Mars is your rashi lord wear or use things in shades of red as it will aid you in feeling optimistic. Don’t forget to use your lucky numbers 1, 8 for good luck.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

>Take care of your health

Don’t doubt your capabilities and talent. Refrain from sharing your opinion with everyone. Be selective and careful before talking to colleagues, today. Avoid lending money. Chances of incurring loss in online business are high. If you face humiliation at work, don’t feel flustered. Stay calm and continue to work hard.

Do seek Jupiter’s blessings before starting auspicious work. Using shades of yellow will prove lucky. Opting for numbers 9, 12 will reap great results. While heading for auspicious work make a note of lucky alphabets Bha, Dha, Pa, Dha.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

>Overall a favorable day

Possibility of getting responsibility of a huge project might be on the cards. You will be able to complete everything today with ease, and on time. Your interest in arts and music will be rekindled. A fun time with children or siblings is predicted. As Saturn is your rashi lord, use cyan shades to attract good luck; and remember to use the lucky numbers 10, 11 for favorable results. Opt for lucky alphabets Kha, Ja.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

>A wonderful day filled with peace and prosperity is predicted

You will find yourself at your creative best. A fun time with juniors cannot be ruled out. Couples will enjoy a lovely time together. It’s a favorable time to explore alternative sources of income. Be careful of your expenses. Business related expenditure might increase. Seek blessings of your ruling planet, Saturn, to get desired results. Make a note of Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh; as these lucky alphabets will help you get desired outcomes. Choose the colors in shades of cyan while starting work. Use the numbers 10, 11 to draw good luck.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

>While doing any auspicious work, consider numbers 9, 12

Your ability to observe people, will prove beneficial today. A superb day for people who are conducting meeting or presenting. Decisions will be ruled in your favor. Chances of promotion cannot be ruled out. Your boss will be highly pleased with you. You will be appreciated at work. With your ruling planet Jupiter’s blessings, any construction related work will gain momentum. Resort to the alphabets Da, Cha, Jha, Tha as these will fetch you good luck.

