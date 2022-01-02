Horoscope Today, January 2, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Sunday

>Horoscope Today, January 2, 2022: It’s the first Sunday of the New Year. Today January 2, 2022 will witness the New Moon in Capricorn. The two zodiacs that will be impacted most are Capricorn and Cancer. Apart from these two, let’s find out how the rest of the zodiac signs will be impacted. Aries will kickstart the first Sunday of the week in 2022 by planning something important for the future. Geminis will witness their income increase. Cancerians will enjoy a lot of respect. All hindered work will be back on track for Saggitarians. Aquarians will be highly motivated to do something new, today.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

>Expect generation of new sources of income

The day will be very rewarding as your acquaintance with highly important personalities will expand. While you will find yourself engaged in some crucial planning activities, you will also find people having high expectations of you.

Be very careful during driving. You will find yourself enjoying a blissful married life. As your rashi lord Mars ruled the day, your lucky alphabets would be A, L, E and try to wear red to attract good luck. Go for lucky numbers 1, 8.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

>Pay attention to diet

Worries regarding your life partner might plague you. Behavior of some people around you might seem unpleasant. Don’t let others’ opinions influence your plans. Pursue your interests. It is advisable not to blindly trust anyone. Those that are in business, devote some extra time to it, today. Opt for lucky alphabets Ba, Va, U and stick to the color white before starting auspicious work. Your lucky numbers would be 2,7 as Venus controls your zodiac.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

>Gear up to enjoy a festive atmosphere at home

You will be able to wrap up crucial work on time. Joint ventures will prove beneficial. Expect support from your life partner. Finances look superb. Shopping for household products might be on the cards. Try to use numbers 3, 6 as they will be extremely lucky for you. Turn to alphabets Ka, Chha, Gha to make situations in your favor, with rashi lord Mercury ruling the day. Opt for shades of yellow to fetch good luck.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

>A pleasant and favorable day is predicted

Expect your subordinates or juniors to respect and look up to you. Your family life will be filled with peace and happiness. You might contemplate changing your job. Avoid getting affected by petty matters. Take care of your health. Moon is your Rashi lord. Wear milky white to draw luck. Pick the number 4 to get favorable results. Your lucky alphabets are Da, Ha.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

>Favorable time to share ideas

Your ability to ideate will be appreciated. Society will look up to you for the ideals you stand by. Fun and enjoyment might be on the cards, especially for the youngsters. Independence must be prioritized. For business expansion, you might consider taking a loan. Trust your ability to supervise. It will be handy. Possibility of going on a date cannot be ruled out. Before starting any auspicious or important work seek blessings from your rashi lord, the Sun. Pick clothes that are in hue of golden color. Attract good luck with lucky number 5. Note down Ma, Ta as your lucky alphabets.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

>For Virgos, a little caution regarding health is recommended

Your productivity will increase. Guard your self-confidence. Respect your spouse’s feelings. Travel might exhaust you. Stay away from negative people. There is a possibility of viral infection.

Mercury is your ruling planet and green must be your go-to color to ensure good luck. Go with numbers 3, 8 to turn things in your favor.

Consider using these lucky alphabets Pa, Tha, Na to commence crucial work.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

>A wonderful day is about to unfold for Libras

It’s a lovely day for those who wish to experiment with creative ideas. The universe has planned some great projects for those in business. With the decrease in work pressure, you will feel happy and satisfied. Recognition for work will keep you highly motivated. Seek the blessings of your rashi lord Venus. Bank upon lucky numbers 2, 7. Wear or include the color white to ensure good luck. Turn to the lucky alphabets Ra, Ta as they promise good luck.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

>Scorpions will experience harmony in their domestic life

You will spend a lovely time with your family. Your communication skill will help you get your work done smoothly. Those that are in business, shouldn’t trust their employees blindly. Try not to be lazy today. Don’t indulge in unwanted expenses. With Mars your rashi lord, make sure to wear clothes in the shades of red as you head for important work. Make a note of the numbers 1, 8; and alphabets Na, Ya as these are supposed to prove extremely lucky for you.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

>All hindered work will get easily done today

Try to maintain transparency with your life partner. Spend quality time with your spouse. Your spouse’s luck will help you get most of the auspicious work done, today. Your optimistic attitude will be your strength. Refrain from being too emotional. Make things in your favor by opting for numbers 9, 12. Trust the blessings of your ruling planet Jupiter in times of trouble to guide you. Wear shades of yellow to attract good luck. Remember to use lucky alphabets will be Bha, Dha, Pa, Dha to get auspicious work done successfully.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

>Resort to the lucky numbers 10, 11 to ensure a favorable situation

Exercise and eat healthy. Try to stay calm and composed. Pay close attention to the feelings of your spouse. It is best to go on a dinner date to spruce up your romantic life. Avoid confrontations with your family members. Finances look stable but you must be extra careful while conducting transactions. Saturn is your rashi lord. Use cyan shades to draw good luck. Pick lucky alphabets Kha, Ja for any auspicious work.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

>It’s best to choose lucky numbers 10, 11

Peace and prosperity will prevail at home. There will be increased workload on you today. Expenses related to business will increase. New customers will arrive in business. Post evening,you will have a good time with your friends. Spend quality time with your partner. Couples might enjoy a lovely time together in the second half of the day. Seek blessings of your ruling planet, Saturn to make things favorable. It will be beneficial if you choose Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh as your lucky alphabets. Opt for colors in shades of cyan to attract good luck.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

>Maintaining a disciplined routine will prove helpful.

You might find yourself devoting time to learn new skills. It’s a favorable day to plan your career trajectory. While for students, this day might prove to be important career-wise, people of this sun sign need to avoid arguments with their fathers. Refrain from overthinking. With your ruling planet, Jupiter’s blessings, you might receive some good news. Numbers 9, 12 will prove lucky for you while doing any auspicious work. Alphabets Da, Cha, Jha, Tha will aid you to attract good luck.

