Horoscope Today, January 24, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius and Other Zodiac Signs on Monday

>HOROSCOPE TODAY, JANUARY 24, 2022: Today January 24, 2022 will witness the New Moon in its Waning Gibbousin phase passing Libra. Cancereans and Scorpions will have a favorable day. Apart from these two, let’s find out how the day will pan out for the rest of the zodiac signs. Aries will kickstart the first day of the week with lots of appreciation from important people. Taurus might have to work on being less emotional. Also Taureans and Geminis will receive news of marriage getting fixed. Leos will figure out solutions to their problems. Virgos can conduct auspicious ceremonies peacefully.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

>Expect to be admired wholeheartedly

It’s a perfect day to work independently and not seek help from others. You will selflessly help others, today. Enjoying great food and having a wonderful time cannot be ruled out. Officers at higher positions will appreciate your work. Continue to put in your hundred percent at everything you do. As your rashi lord Mars rules the day, your lucky alphabets would be A, L, E. It is advisable to wear red to attract good luck. Choose lucky numbers 1, 8.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

>Marriage might be fixed

Be prepared to enjoy the spotlight when your talent gets appreciated today. You might still be a little dissatisfied with the success coming your way as you are seeking for more. Pay attention to your love relationship. Don’t make any promises, and be very emotional. The alphabets that will prove lucky for you are Ba, Va, U. Opts for the color white before starting auspicious work. Your lucky numbers would be 2,7. Seek blessings of Venus as it is your ruling planet.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

>Possibility of buying a new vehicle is on the cards

You might receive the news of the marriage of one of your family members. It is better to update your work approach to improve your work output. Students must work hard in their studies. Legal matters might get delayed. Use numbers 3, 6 as they will be extremely lucky for you. Turn to alphabets Ka, Chha, Gha to make situations in your favor, with rashi lord Mercury ruling the day. Opt for shades of yellow to attract good luck.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

>A pleasant atmosphere will prevail at home

A great time for Cancereans as there might be a hike in salary, especially for the ones in the private sector. You will be able to squash the bad intentions of your enemies. There is a chance of getting admissions for higher education. Good time to set your goals. You will enjoy a joyous day with the blessings of the Moon, your Rashi lord. Wear milky white to draw luck. Pick the number 4 to get favorable results. Your lucky alphabets are Da, Ha.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

>A favourable day for Leo

Utilize any opportunity that you get to learn from mistakes. Spending a romantic time with your partner is on the cards. Success of your child will bring you happiness. Your dilemmas will be put to rest today. Those that are in the government sector, might get success. Before starting any important work seek blessings from your rashi lord, the Sun. Opt for clothes that are in a hue of golden color. Attract good luck with lucky number 5. Note down Ma, Ta as your lucky alphabets.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

>For Virgos, numbers 3, 8 will turn things in favour

Today all your tasks (including land-property related issues) that were on hold, will get completed, smoothly. It’s a good time to start something new in your business. With Mercury, your ruling planet’s blessings, you will experience great understanding and respect in family. Couples will get full support of each other. It’s a perfect day to conduct auspicious ceremonies. Geen must be your go-to color to ensure good luck. Consider using these lucky alphabets Pa, Tha, Na to commence crucial work.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

>Refrain from lending or borrowing money

Be prepared to work harder as your work pressure will increase today. Take care of your health. Those suffering from migraine should avoid stressful situations. Job offers from abroad might pour in. You might spend money on home decor. Seek the blessings of your rashi lord Venus. Bank upon lucky numbers 2, 7. Wear or include the color white to ensure good luck. Turn to the lucky alphabets Ra, Ta as they promise good luck.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

>Scorpions will receive huge profits from the stock market

You will have a lovely day amid fun and frolic. It will be a favorable day for professionals as the superiors will be pleased with your work. Finances look great. A business trip plan cannot be ruled out. Those that are in the writing profession will receive due recognition. With Mars your rashi lord, make sure to wear clothes in the shades of red as you head for important work. Make a note of the numbers 1, 8; and alphabets Na, Ya as these are supposed to prove extremely lucky for you.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

>Favourable day for those in finance

It will prove a favourable day for those in finance. For people in administrative sectors, respect and honor might come your way. Financial profit from overseas cannot be ruled out. Couples might enjoy a short shopping spree. You might end up spending on luxury items. Make things in your favor by opting for numbers 9, 12. Trust the blessings of your ruling planet Jupiter in times of trouble to guide you. Wear shades of yellow to attract good luck.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

>Chances of winning legal disputes are high today

Be careful of colleagues who try to snatch away credit for the work done by you. Spending quality time with your family and elder siblings cannot be ruled out. Travel plans to explore new destinations might keep you involved. With Saturn, your rashi lord’s blessings a wish might get fulfilled today. Use cyan shades to draw good luck. Pick lucky alphabets Kha, Ja for any auspicious work. Resort to the lucky numbers 10, 11 to ensure a favorable situation.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

>It’s advisable to opt lucky numbers 10, 11

Be wary of opportunistic people. Your colleagues might trouble you today. Take good care of your health. Leg pain and fatigue might plague you. Avoid confrontations or unwanted conversations with your business clients. Try to focus on work that interests you as you will get success in it. Seek blessings of your ruling planet, Saturn to make things favorable. It will be beneficial if you choose Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh as your lucky alphabets. Opt for colors in shades of cyan to attract good luck.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

>A perfect day for management professionals

You might find yourself spending time looking for new topics to study. It’s a good idea to pay attention to your partner’s advice. Business-related work will get completed at once, today. Consider repaying old debts. With your ruling planet, Jupiter’s blessings, you will spend a wonderful time with your family and friends. Numbers 9, 12 will prove lucky for you while doing any auspicious work. Alphabets Da, Cha, Jha, Tha will aid you to attract good luck.

