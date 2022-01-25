Horoscope Today, January 25, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Tuesday

>Horoscope Today, January 25, 2022: This Tuesday will bring happy vibes to Leo and Libra’s lives, while Cancer is advised to take some time off to relax calm yourself. Aquarius too needs to shift their focus to some leisure activities. The universe is signalling to all the signs to focus on their inner well-being and work on sticking a balance in their lives. Let’s take a look at your horoscope predictions:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Advertisement

>Do not force things

Don’t try to push things; instead, modify what needs changing! Your growing intellectual abilities have a knack for making you forget about your bodily demands. It is up to you to strike a balance and avoid becoming overwhelmed. This Tuesday, luck will surround vivid colours such as red. The planet Mars dominates your sign, so the numerals 1, 8, and the letters A, L, and E will be your guides.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

>Emotionally charged day

Advertisement

You will have to make a judgement call on the go. This day is quite emotional but in a positive way. Today, you will become more conscious of your own requirements. You have more control over your energy and are on the correct route. Wear dark colours like Merlot for good luck. This Tuesday, you will be directed by the numbers 2 and 7, as well as the letters B, V, and U.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

>A calm evening will soothe your mind

Advertisement

It would be wise to strike a better balance in your life. A sense of exhaustion is guiding you on the correct path. A calm evening would be ideal, so catch some shut-eye in total seclusion. Your sign is ruled by the planet Mercury. The letters K, C, and G, as well as the numbers 3, 6, will bring you good fortune.

Advertisement

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

>Take some time off for yourself

You’re feeling queasy because of the warring energy that surrounds you. Take some time to concentrate in a peaceful environment. You won’t have much free time today, so you must either go with the flow or risk overdoing it. Because the Moon is your governing planet, wear a salmon-coloured outfit on Tuesday for good luck. Alphabets such as H, D, and 4 can provide you with all the information you want.

Advertisement

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

>You will be in a good mood

You have a strong desire to enjoy life’s joys, which is just what you require today to replenish your cells. Your sense of humour is contagious, and you are influencing others around you. This Tuesday, your favourable colour will be gold, as the Sun dominates your sign, and the alphabets M, T, and 5 will assist you in your pursuits.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

>Time to claim your rights

Now is the moment to assert your rights. But don’t go on your high horse, since your efforts will be futile. Don’t only focus on the possible blunders you made… Once the day is done, you will definitely need to unwind. Because Mercury controls your sign, shell coral is your lucky colour. For good fortune, concentrate on the numbers 3, 8, and the letters P,T, and N.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

>You will enjoy a pleasant atmosphere

Warmth and wit are a given. You are in a comfortable and welcoming environment. You are active and have a lot of mental energy right now, which is aided by your morale and allows you to fine-tune your ideas. Your zodiac sign is controlled by Venus, therefore wear Mangano calcite and select the numbers 2,7 and letters R,T to help you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

>Try not to isolate yourself

People around you are perplexed by your objective approach, but don’t isolate yourself. You’ve been overdoing it at the dinner table, so keep an eye on your digestive system. Because your zodiac sign is controlled by the planet Mars, which is now in transit, adopting the colour scarlet will bring you good fortune. The numbers 1, 8, and the characters N and Y will help you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

>Teamwork will be beneficial for you

You will choose collaboration over power battles, and as a result, you will succeed in forming positive connections. Your fitness level is erratic and unaccustomed to your activities. Your zodiac sign is controlled by Jupiter, thus the fortunate colour for this Tuesday is emerald green. For Tuesday, the letters B, D, and P, as well as the numerals 9, 12, will bring you good fortune.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

>Serious tasks will be handled with ease

Your practical and pragmatic outlook will keep you from being engrossed in ridiculous notions. You’ll be in a good frame of mind to tackle some significant activities, but remember to stay within your bounds, no matter how positive you feel. Cinnamon brown is your lucky colour for the day, as are the numbers 10, 11, and the letters K, J.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

>Focus on leisure activities to relax

Surprising news will set you in a good mood and make you more forgiving. Relaxation and mental well-being allow you to replenish your batteries. Concentrate on leisure activities to help you unwind. Because Saturn governs your zodiac sign, use the colour cinnamon red. The numbers 10, 11, and the characters G and S will bring you good fortune.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

>Be creative to make yourself understood

Use your creativity and you will be capable of making yourself known without being abrupt. You’re working hard to stay in shape, and your energy is levelling out. Use this as an opportunity to reassess your health. Pisces is controlled by Jupiter, thus yellow is a good colour for you. Choose the numbers 9, 12, and the letters D, C, J, and T as your guides.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.