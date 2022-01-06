Horoscope Today, January 6, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Thursday

>Horoscope Today, January 6, 2022: This Thursday will bring some new beginnings for Virgo and Scorpio who will deal with their romantic lives and personal lives. For Taurus, Thursday’s skies will be all about embracing the little things in life. Libras may have to plan out a new routine for their mental upliftment. Leos will have to address their emotional baggage to move ahead in their life. Let’s take a look at what the stars have to say for your zodiac sign:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Advertisement

>Address your traumas

Thursday’s planetary positions may compel you to face your unaddressed fears and traumas. Get in touch with your past and find out the root cause that has led you to this situation. There is a chance that you might end up lashing out at the people you care for most considering your mood today. Luck will shine around bright colours, like crimson this Thursday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A,L,E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

>Love thy neighbour

Advertisement

Thursday will feel like a bed of roses sans the thorns. The general mood for today will be happy and you might also end up having some kind and interactive experiences with your neighbours. It is a good time to return any favours, especially if you owe them to your neighbours or close friends. Your simple act of kindness will not go unnoticed today. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Thursday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

>Developments at workplace

Advertisement

There will be interesting developments at your workplace today. Some of you may feel closer than usual to your colleagues. Thursday will also bring forth an attitude from your coworkers where they will be in the mood to let their guards down. It is a good time to strike up a conversation with anyone who may seem reserved and get to know their new side.

However beware that you are not distracting yourself from any pressing tasks that need tending to. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Thursday.

Advertisement

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

>Be mindful of your company

A person is often known by the company they keep and this might be true for you today. You will especially be sensitive to the energies surrounding you, and people with sour dispositions could end up draining your energy both physically and emotionally. Try to seek a balance by going for a meditation session before work to help guard yourself against any negative that might be floating around the office.

Advertisement

Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Thursday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

>Dump the emotional baggage

Advertisement

You have had your fair share of emotional setbacks, but do not let that be a hindrance in your present circumstances. Try to make peace with any unresolved drama from your past, and make a conscious choice of letting go of grudges that have been sitting on your shoulders for too long. Keep in mind that staying angry does not help anyone and especially you.

The longer you hold the grudge the longer you are giving a space to the people that hurt you. Your lucky colour this Thursday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Advertisement

>Peace arrives

Those of you who have been facing some issues in your romantic life, especially with their partners, will finally see some peace arriving. There will be clarifications, conversations that will sort out the misunderstanding that led the two of you to have a communication gap. It is a good time to initiate an open-minded conversation to end the tussle.

Your lucky colour for this Thursday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

Advertisement

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

>Get back into routine

If past events have disrupted your routine, today is a good day to start a proper schedule. Hit the gym, go for the yoga class or just plan a routine for your coming days. It is better that you distinguish what is good for you and what habits you need to leave behind in 2021. Having a routine will help you in more than one way and uplift your spirits and provide you with mental clarity.

Advertisement

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

>Experiment with your personality

Advertisement

Thursday will draw your attention to your personality. You might feel experimental and finally get that tattoo or that piercing that you alway wanted to get. For some the change might be internal where you finally take that step and become outspoken enough about what makes you feel sad and what makes you feel happy.

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Advertisement

>Embracing your introvert side

Today you will let yourself calm down and stay inside. It is not the day for you to be your usual enthusiastic self. Take a break from social media and focus on yourself and the work that you wish to accomplish in the coming days. Even if your friends try to convince you out for a night of fun, you should make an effort to stay home in favour of recharging your mind.

Advertisement

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Thursday is jade green. For Thursday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

>Opening up to people

Thursday will bring forth your interactive side as you embrace people in your life with open arms. This may not be your usual self, but a new facet of your personality that likes to know people and indulge in hearty conversations. It is completely alright to lean into these tendencies by exchanging pleasantries with coworkers, friends from high school, and even your grocery shopkeeper.

Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

>Be careful with your expression of love

Thursday’s planetary positions will compel you to be extra nice to people you love. Considering your tendency of being generous, do keep in mind that you do not overspend both financially and emotionally. You will feel like showering the people you adore with love, which could inspire you to do some impromptu gift buying. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Thursday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

>Unexpected surprises

You might find yourself under the spotlight for all the right reasons this Thursday. There might as well be an unexpected but pleasant surprise waiting for you today. Be grateful of all the small and big blessings that you receive today and make a plan for the year ahead which will be equally blissful. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.