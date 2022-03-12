Horoscope Today, March 12, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Saturday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, MARCH 12, 2022: Today, Saturday, will be an energetic day for Gemini. While Taurus will let go of the personal conflicts, Leo will go for a vacation. Aquarius might face health issues. Libra must beware of a rift with the spouse. Let us take a look at how this Saturday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Financial gains today

Today, it’ll be a fulfilling day for you. You might start a new venture with your friends. If you earn using social media, then money is expected to come to you today. Your mind will go to religious side for the day. You might make a decision to purchase a new house. On the work front, your boss is going to be in a happy mood and all praises for you.

The ruler of your zodiac sign is Mars. To let the day be in your favour, wear red today. On Saturday, you will be guided with numbers 1 and 8, and letters, A, L, E.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

A good day to let go of conflicts

The day will be full of dealing with financial problems. You may see a decline in your earning today. However, on the personal front, the day will resolve all your conflicts with your spouse. If you are an artist, then you will see growth in your area today. Try to eat healthy and moderate as your health is predicted to deteriorate due to food habits.

Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear white for luck today. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Saturday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Strong and energetic day

The energies are in your favour today. You will feel emotionally fulfilled and happy today. You are aspiring to get to a higher position. However, before signing any deal or agreement, you are advised to take a second opinion and read the documents carefully to avoid any mistake. You will feel good about yourself today.

Colours like yellow will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Saturday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Be cautious while making friends

If you are active on social media, then try to avoid making new friends through the medium. It’ll not be in your favour. Today is good day to share your feelings with your loved ones. You might have to put money on your workplace. If you have planned anything for today in advance, it might get delayed.

The colour milky will be your lucky colour for you today as you are ruled by moon. Your lucky number will be 4 and you’ll be guided by letters D and H.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Travelling on the list

If you have invested in the property, then there are chances of gaining profits. You might go on a vacation with your friends or your loved one today. On the professional front, your work will demand attention and energy. However, you will also make clever decisions today.

Your lucky colour this Saturday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Plan a new business

Profit is all around you as Saturday brings to you a focused and skilful day. You will be all motivated to plan a new business today. The day will take your focus to the incomplete works. Your acquaintances are expected to benefit you today emotionally and financially.

Your lucky colour for this Saturday is Green as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P, T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Stay calm to take wise decisions

In case you are having some workplace tension, then try not to effect it your work. Today will be a day to look inside yourself and look for answers within. In personal front, try to manage your conflicts calmy with your spouse as hasty decisions may exploit your marriage.

Your ruling planet is Venus therefore, you should wear subtle colours today such as White. Your lucky number for Saturday is 2 and 7, and lucky letters are R and T.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Hurdles on your way

This Saturday, you might face more problems than ever. It is advised that you act wisely and do not harsh language in any argument as it’ll lead to breaking of the relationship. Today, your government work will get hindered. Take care of your health as the changing weather might affect it.

Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour Red will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Work efficiency will increase

On Saturday, you work efficiency will increase. You’ll be able to complete tasks assigned to you on time. If you are facing any issues in your married life, then they are expected to go away today. You should take care of your family needs and comfort today. You might have to take a loan for business expansion.

Lucky colour of your zodiac sign for the day is yellow as your ruling planet is Jupiter. Your guiding numbers are 9 and 12, and your guiding letters for today are B, D and P.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

You will find new hidden enemies

The day of Saturday might bring to you the true faces of some people. You will find new hidden enemies. If you are associated with administrative services, the day will bring to you praises and honour. You might receive an award. Money will be spent on organising auspicious ceremonies by you.

Your lucky colour for the day is cyan as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Health may suffer

On Saturday, your health may deteriorate. You will feel weak and tired. You might suffer from muscle pain and stiffness today. People will try to harm you. You will face some issues regarding difference of opinion with your family and friends.

The ruler of your zodiac sign is Saturn. To bring the fortune, wear cyan colour today. On Saturday, you will be guided with numbers 10 and 11, and letters, G and S.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Good day at work

Pisces will have a good day at work today. Your colleagues will be nice to you and your projects will see success today. On Saturday, people with political associations might suffer from conflicts from their rivals. Do not trust anyone or reveal your plans.

Colours like yellow will be good for you as planet Jupiter rules your zodiac sign. Letters D, C, J and T, and numbers 9 and 12 will be lucky for you this Saturday.

