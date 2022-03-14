Horoscope Today, March 14, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Monday

This Monday, March 14 will see the Moon gliding in its Waxing Gibbous phase. During this phase Geminis need to be very careful with money. Saggitarians must not start any new work today. Aquarians might be given a new job responsibility. Monday will bring job opportunities for Virgos. Aries should avoid experimenting with new ideas in business. Taureans will succeed in interviews. For Capricorns, a significant financial gain is likely to happen.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Refrain from confrontations with family members.

You might find yourself worrying about your near and dear ones. Don’t be heartbroken if there’s a fight with your spouse. Beware of hidden enemies. Stay calm and focus on your tasks. Students need to be attentive to their studies. Shopping with family might bring happiness.

It is best to use your lucky alphabets A, L, E while starting work. Mars being your rashi lord, the color red is recommended to attract good luck. Your lucky numbers are 1, 8.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

The color white and lucky numbers 2,7 will be favorable for you. Finances look great. You might start a new business today. Maintain healthy relationships with your superiors. You will receive a lot of support from your colleagues. There might be a possibility of job relocation. Pray to your ruling planet Venus for favorable situations. Resort to alphabets Ba, Va, U for good luck.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Opt for alphabets Ka, Chha, Gha to make situations turn in your favor. If you plan to travel, you must be very cautious with money and belongings. You might face some problems with your family members. It is a good day to repay old debts. Refrain from spending too much. It is best to share your feelings and worries with your close ones. Seek blessings of Mercury as it is your ruling planet. It is better to use numbers 3, 6 and wear yellow colored outfits as they will prove very lucky for you.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Some delightful news awaits.

It’s a highly favorable day for students. Your workload will be reduced. You will feel a heightened sense of respect towards your life partner. Financially you will remain stable but it is better to remain careful during monetary transactions.

Moon is your ruling planet. If you wish to get desired results go for the number 4 and lucky alphabets Da, Ha. Wearing milky white clothes would fetch good luck.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Be careful of strangers as well as enemies.

Refrain from engaging in illegal activities. Take care of your health. Eat clean and exercise. Chance of getting harmed by people with selfish motives is high. If you had taken loans earlier, chances are there that it might trouble you today. Avoid conflicts with your partner. As Sun is your rashi lord, attract good luck by using lucky number 5. Remember to use the Ma, Ta as your lucky alphabets to get favorable results. Wearing clothes that are in golden color will fetch good luck.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Possibility of job opportunities for students in technical fields is high. Your stars are perfectly aligned to get all your work done on time. You might have to make some tough decisions. Anxiety regarding your children might fade away. Romance is in the air. Going on a date might be a good idea. Seek the blessings of Mercury, your ruling planet to find mental peace. Choose the numbers 3, 8 to attract good luck. Opt for the color green while conducting auspicious work. The alphabets Pa, Tha, Na will be extremely lucky for you, today.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Obstacles in government-related work will be removed.

For traders, there might be a sudden increase in income. You might make profit from selling old items. People will respect your ideas. Though you might feel a little restless, don’t lose your calm. Venus is your rashi lord. Wear white or cream coloured clothes to attract good luck. 2, 7 numbers might prove lucky for you. If you are looking for lucky alphabets then use Ra, Ta.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Opt for alphabets Na, Ya as they will help things turn in your favor. Your optimism will help you get through difficult situations. There will be an increase in work pressure at the workplace. Those that are into writing will achieve success. Be flexible in your opinion. Your understanding attitude towards others will prove beneficial. As Mars is your rashi lord wear or use things in shades of red as it will aid you in feeling optimistic. Don’t forget to use your lucky numbers 1, 8 for good luck.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Make a note of your lucky alphabets Bha, Dha, Pa, Dha. Refrain from starting new work today. Don’t entertain the idea of changing jobs right now. Your health might deteriorate. Knee or stomach pain might trouble you. Focus on working as a team and refrain from paying heed to gossip. Stay calm and assess your situation. Seek Jupiter’s blessings before beginning any work. Using shades of yellow will prove lucky. Opting for numbers 9, 12 will reap great results.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Expect significant financial gains in business. You will feel quite content today. Your team spirit will help you achieve success. You will be able to boost your business acquaintances. Long outstanding money will be recovered from debtors. As Saturn is your rashi lord, use cyan shades to attract good luck; and remember to use the lucky numbers 10, 11 for favorable results. Opt for lucky alphabets Kha, Ja.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Choose the colors in shades of cyan while starting work.

A big responsibility might be given to you at the workplace. You will feel motivated to do something new and innovative. Avoid spending unnecessarily. Your health might trouble you. There are chances of your ongoing work getting hindered. Seek blessings of your ruling planet, Saturn, to get desired results. Make a note of Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh; as these lucky alphabets will help you get desired outcomes. Use the numbers 10, 11 to draw good luck.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Refrain from eating spicy and fried food.

Stomach irritation might bother you. Exercise and meditate. Avoid disputes with your life partner. Though there might be ideological differences with your spouse, it will be resolved. You might be anxious about your reputation. With your ruling planet Jupiter’s blessings, any construction related work will gain momentum. While doing any auspicious work, consider numbers 9, 12. Resort to the alphabets Da, Cha, Jha, Tha as these will fetch you good luck.

