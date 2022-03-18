Horoscope Today, March 18, 2022: This Holi, Choose Colours According to Your Zodiac Sign For Luck

HOROSCOPE TODAY, MARCH 18, 2022: This Friday, which also marks the Hindu festival of Holi, zodiac signs will undergo many moods just as there are colours. These colours define us on an energetic level through our auras. In the spiritual world, an aura is the spiritual sheen of light that surrounds our body. The colours of Holi may describe your many personalities and phases of life. So let us take a look at how this Friday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Festival of Colours

Advertisement

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Shine around bright colours

This Friday you will find yourself reconnecting with your balance while leaning into love. These vibes will ask your ego to come out and play a bit probably with the colours of Holi. However, you’ll want to do so with style and grace. This Friday you will also find yourself in a romantic ambience throughout the day, making it a good time to get a little flirting in with that special someone. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Friday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck

Advertisement

This Holi you will be scratching past the surface within your blooming friendships while allowing you and your companions to bond on a more profound level. For some of you, this Friday may bring you some motivation on a professional level. The universe will push you to follow work that is fun, stimulating, and intellectually challenging at the same time. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Friday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Advertisement

Colours like deep purple will be good for you

You will find the strength to stand up for your cause and principles. The Holi vibes will ask you to tap into your personal authority so that you can seize the opportunity while making headway within your professional goals. Some of you may have to implement a better work-life balance. While others have to use this energy to release any tension or stress that has been building up throughout the week. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Friday.

Advertisement

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Wear a salmon shade colour

Advertisement

Those of you who are in a relationship may find new structures that could manifest within your relationships. The energy coming your way this Holi is perfect for manifesting a brighter future with your significant other. It will help you and your partner release any baggage from the past so that you can move forward as healthier, more responsible versions of yourselves. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Friday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Your lucky colour will be golden

If you have been holding back from taking that daring risk, today is the day you finally gather courage and move in the direction. Embrace change by adapting new routines and healthier habits this Holi. Today’s festive energy will encourage you to let go of any behavioural patterns that are not contributing to your well being, providing you with the motivation needed to move in a new direction. Your lucky colour this Friday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Shell coral colour will bring luck

Most of you will find yourselves consumed by the festive energy of Holi today. Feel free to dedicate most of your time and energy to fun and love. Some of you will find the courage to blow off some steam with your nearest and dearest, especially if you haven’t been feeling like your normal self recently. Your lucky colour for this Friday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P, T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Wear mangano calcite colour

Friday’s aura will be all about harmony and grace. Use this energy as a sign to lean into the softer side of life, choosing love and beauty over conflict or drama. Following your Holi celebrations today, take some time to deep clean your space this evening, clearing out any unwanted and unused items from your cabinets and closets. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R, T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you

Today you will be encouraged to step into your personal power. The Holi vibes will be especially helpful for any creatives out there, as the universe sends an abundance of inspiration your way and pushes you to express yourself through art. Some of you will also receive the blessing if you have been staying on top of your self-care, helping you make peace on a deep level. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Your lucky colour this Friday is jade green

Today you will be more sensitive to the thoughts and feelings of those around you. Beware of this mental state since this energy can throw you off your game if you find yourself in the company of tense or negative people. It is important that you avoid such characters. You will be able to find balance by touching base with your friends. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Friday is jade green. For Friday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon-brown

Today you need to talk about your wants and needs. You will be encouraged to tap into your personal power to elicit any change you seek on a personal or professional scale. Today’s vibes are perfect for getting ahead around your workplace without making any waves. However, you may need to find a balance between playing nice while pushing your way to the top as well. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon-brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you a fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Choose the colour cinnamon red

Some of you will find yourselves attaining inner peace and contentment today. The spirit of Holi will allow you to let go of hurts from the past while tapping into your gratitude for the present. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Friday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Colour honeysuckle pink will suit you

Today you will be supporting your friends. This energy can help you feel more connected to your nearest and dearest without sacrificing your own identity. Allow yourself to feel supported and loved by the people who care for you. Your zodiac sign Pisces is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Friday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.