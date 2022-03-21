Horoscope Today, March 21, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Monday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, MARCH 21, 2022: Aries, you are told to think carefully before making important decisions, Taurus remain careful from enemies. Gemini, too much stress can cause insomnia, while Leo is advised to trust your life partner. Virgo, try to be polite and sweet and Scorpio should keep their mind calm. Libra, you will mentally be happy and content.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Think carefully before making important decisions

Try to improve your work style. Your family life will remain pleasurable. There are chances of big deals in the real estate business. All your work will be completed smoothly. Think carefully before making important decisions. You will actively participate in social activities. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Friday. Planet Mars rules your sign, hence the Sangria colour, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Remain careful from enemies

Don’t get enticed by the smooth-talk of others. Remain careful from your enemies. You might face some technical issues at the office. The day might call out for a crucial decision suddenly. New income sources might get generated. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear white for luck, and you will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Monday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Too much stress can cause insomnia

Remain careful while lending and borrowing money. You will be stressed due to some relationship problem. Hindered work can create problems for you. Too much stress may cause insomnia. Poets, media professionals and writers will struggle with their befuddled thought process. Indigo colour, letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Monday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Don’t misuse your rights

You might spend money on religious ceremonies. Keep a watch on the activities of your co-workers. Don’t disregard business-related advice of experienced people. At the workplace, you will be under pressure to perform well. Don’t misuse your rights. Sky Blue colour, alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Trust your life partner

Your family may have a discussion about a prospective wedding. A wish of yours may get fulfilled. You might bag an exciting deal in the business. Trust your life partner. You might get excellent opportunities on the professional front. Your lucky colour this Monday will be white, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Try to be polite and sweet

You will think about helping others. Try to be polite and sweet to others. Today, your reputation will increase among friends. You will indulge in luxury and material pleasures. Don’t rely on others for your work. Be careful if you are planning to travel overseas. Your lucky colour for this Monday is chocolate brown, and numbers 3, 8, and letters P, T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Mentally you will be happy and content

Business people might earn huge profits by selling their old stock. Your relationships might increase your trouble. Mentally you will be happy and content. At the workplace, your leadership skills will get better. Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear violet colour and choose numbers 2, 7 and letters R, T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Keep a calm mind

There might be a sudden slowdown in your business. Some sensitive matters will keep you worried today. You might consult with a doctor about your health. Don’t let anybody provoke or entice you. Keep your mind calm while working. Wear electric blue, and rely on numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Work performance will be appreciated

You might be planning to take out a loan for starting a new business. Your work performance will be appreciated at the office. Today, you will be inclined towards research-related activities. You might think about changing your job, and income sources are likely to increase. For Monday, Coffee colour, letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12 will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Work-wise the day is good

Unemployed students may get a job through campus placement. Those who are associated with sports-related professions may have some huge benefits today. You may visit a relative. You will perform brilliantly at the job. Your lucky colour for the day is Sky Blue, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Enjoy long-distance journeys

You might have conflicts with a family member. But discussing the matter with friends will improve your mood. You will be excited about purchasing a new house. You might enjoy a long-distance journey. High-rank officers may ask you some questions. White colour, numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Monday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Take care of your health

Getting annoyed at every little matter might be dangerous for you. Those who suffer from low blood pressure may have some health-related problems. You might complain of pain in your legs due to weakness. Don’t disrespect the feelings of others. Your shortcut for earning quick profits in the business may backfire. Brown colour, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Monday.

