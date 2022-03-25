Horoscope Today, March 25, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Friday

This Friday will be auspicious for Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius and Pisces. Aries and Taurus along with others need to stay cautious and follow the tips given below to have a smooth sail today.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Don’t be aggressive today

You will invest in your kid’s education. Listen to your well-wishers for your benefit. Don’t be aggressive. Your fortune will shine around bright colors, like vermillion this Friday. Planet Mars rules your sign, hence numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will bring luck.

Advertisement

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Don’t stress too much over responsibilities today

Take care of your health as your immunity might go down. Drink water and stay hydrated. Marital relationship might go haywire today. Don’t stress yourself too much due to work. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Friday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Good day for students and people with life partner

Your life partner will support you today professionally. Students pursuing higher education will taste success today. The day will begin on a positive note. Deep colours like purple will be good for you as planet Mercury is ruling over your zodiac sign. Alphabets K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Friday.

Advertisement

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Family time will be good but you might have a sore throat

Family time will remain pleasant. You will take part in religious activities. You might invest money in stocks. Take care as you might have a sore throat. Avoid soliciting others’ advice. Moon is your ruling planet and therefore, wear a salmon shade color this Friday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the good fortune you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Advertisement

Love and Profession will keep you stressed

Excessive workload might keep you stressed. Love and relationship might also cause stress. Your relationship with friends and family will improve. Your lucky colour this Friday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you throughout.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Advertisement

Take care of your skin as you might have allergies

Some skin allergies might be coming your way. Be open-minded while making important decisions. You might learn how to use new technology. Your favourable color for this Friday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3, 8, and alphabets P, T, and N for good fortune.

Advertisement

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Old friends and networking will keep your day going well

You might reunite with old friends. You will improve your network with intellectual and wise people. You might have body aches. Property disputes will be resolved. Libra is ruled by the planet Venus, therefore wear white color and choose numbers 2, 7 and alphabet R, T on Friday for support in your upcoming endeavors.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Good business deals and good sleep will keep you delighted

You might plan on changing your job. You might finalise good business deals that might be huge. Sleep well tonight. Yoga and exercise will keep you healthy. Scorpio is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, therefore wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and alphabet N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Export business will be good but stay away from unnecessary banter

People in the export business will incur huge profits. Legal matters will be resolved. Stay away from unnecessary banter. Your sign is ruled by planet Jupiter, hence your lucky colour this Friday is jade green. For Friday alphabets B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Work hard and don’t eat too much

Work extra hard today. Guests will increase your expenses. Don’t shy away from family responsibilities. Acidity and gas might cause headaches. The lucky colour of the day for you is cinnamon-brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you amazing luck.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Great day to achieve targets

You will be target-oriented and crack all of them. Juniors will respect you more and students will experience success in studies without too much effort. Choose the colour cinnamon red as Saturn rules over you. Numbers 10, 11, and alphabet G and S will bring you luck this Friday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Gala day full of dates, profits and parties

Lovers will go on a date today. Debts will be cleared and people in hotel business will incur huge profits. Newlyweds will party friends today. Pisces is ruled by planet Neptune and hence the colour honeysuckle pink will favour you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Friday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.