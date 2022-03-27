Horoscope Today, March 27, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Sunday

This Sunday will be auspicious for Taurus, Leo, Cancer, Virgo and Scorpio. Aries, Gemini, and Libra while others need to stay cautious and follow the tips given below to have a smooth sail today.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Protect your self-respect

You will make future plans today. Self-respect is very important so don’t let anyone hurt it. Don’t start work without a strategy. Your fortune will shine around bright colours like vermillion this Sunday. Planet Mars rules your sign, hence numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will bring luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Career will be good for youth

Outstanding career-oriented results in store for the youth. You will become more popular. Stay peaceful towards your tasks. Spend quality time with your children. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, and U this Sunday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Pressure and arguments might hinder your day

Don’t go out unnecessarily or else you might face problems. You will be under pressure due to incomplete work. The husband and wife may argue over some issues. Deep colours like purple will be good for you as planet Mercury is ruling over your zodiac sign. Alphabets K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Sunday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Family time will be good and profession will keep you happy too

Your life partner will boost your confidence. Family time will be full of love and positive vibes. You will be successful in your profession today too. Moon is your ruling planet and therefore, wear a salmon shade colour this Sunday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the good fortune you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 22)

Debts will be cleared and land disputes sorted

You will go out for dinner with your family. Foreign land disputes could be solved today. Your experience will help you make wise decisions. You will clear all debts too. Your lucky colour this Sunday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you throughout.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Good competitive exam results and handsome profits

You will explore your spirituality today. You will incur profits in property related business. You will achieve good results if you are a student giving a competitive exam. Your favourable colour for this Sunday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3, 8, and alphabets P, T, and N for good fortune.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Controversies will create problems

Unmarried people might feel frustrated due to bad prospects. Students won’t take interest in studies. Stay away from controversies. Libra is ruled by the planet Venus, therefore wear white colour and choose numbers 2, 7 and alphabet R, T on Sunday for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Increase in income and outing with kids

You will improve your work methods. You might go out with your kids. Business sales will help you increase income. Scorpio is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, therefore wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and alphabet N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Heart patients should stay away from stress

Your household work will be too tiresome. You will be worried for your mom’s health. Heart patients need to stay stress free. Your relationships might cause you some stress. Your sign is ruled by planet Jupiter, hence your lucky colour this Sunday is jade green. For Sunday, alphabets B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Party and increase in online sales will keep you happy today

Your day will be very pleasant. Your life partner will be happy with a gift you buy them. You might go to a party. Business sales will increase online too. The lucky colour of the day for you is cinnamon-brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you amazing luck.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Great day to achieve targets

You will be target-oriented and crack all of them. Juniors will respect you more and students will experience success in studies without too much effort. Choose the colour cinnamon red as Saturn rules over you. Numbers 10, 11, and the letters G and S will bring you luck this Sunday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Have a proper sleep schedule and avoid lending money

Insomnia will keep you irritable so sleep well. Control your temper and language today. Don’t lend anyone your money or else you might face difficulties in recovery. You might face troubles in your journey. Pisces is ruled by planet Neptune and hence the colour honeysuckle pink will favour you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Sunday.

