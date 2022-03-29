Horoscope Today, March 29, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Tuesday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, MARCH 29, 2022: This Tuesday could be quite eventful for Taurus who will receive support and love from their friends and family. Libra will be finding themselves focusing on health and hydration, while Virgo will be indulging in some emotionally-charged conversations with their partner. Let us take a look at how this Tuesday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Introspect your choices

This Tuesday you will be compelled to look at your past choices. It is an opportunity for you to reflect on your relationships and personal choices as the higher power asks you to take stock of your feelings. For some of you this day could be emotionally heavy and you should avoid emotional spending. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Tuesday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Friends bring comfort

Your social circle will be your comfort place this Tuesday. It is the perfect time for you to spend some time communicating with your best friends. For those of you not feeling particularly lonely, this companionship will bring healing to your soul, as you are surrounded by the love of your friends. Planet Venus is the ruler of your zodiac sign, hence wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Tuesday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Focus on work

Tuesday’s cosmic climate is an opportunity to build your professional relationships, as people will be more open and willing to form long-lasting bonds. It is not a good time to trust your intuitions today, especially when it comes to matters of the heart, or romantic endeavours. It is important that you avoid jumping to conclusions before you have all of the facts. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Tuesday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Good day for meditation

Tuesday’s planetary positions are good for you to connect with the higher power. Some of you may want to make sure that you are setting healthy boundaries with the people around you. Others may encounter some emotional breakthroughs surging a burst of clarity and comfort from the universe. Moon is your ruling planet hence, wear a salmon shade colour this Tuesday for luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Emotional release

This Tuesday could be quite heavy for you emotionally. Consider today’s cosmic climate as an opportunity to accept and let go of any grief you have been holding onto. Those of you in a relationship should watch out for tension within your love life. Communicating sentiments of frustrations arising from professional commitments could help you find a solution to such issues. Your lucky colour this Tuesday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Opening up to romance

If you have recently jumped into a relationship, today could be one of those days where you and your partner discover something new about each other. Be open and vulnerable when it comes to having emotionally-charged conversations. However, be careful of bringing up some triggering conversations since it may be too soon to talk about it. Your lucky colour for this Tuesday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Focus on health

Tuesday morning will divert your attention toward health-related issues. Take care of yourself, and prioritise healthy eating. It is advised that you get in plenty of movement, and watch your stress levels. Water will be playing a crucial role in being therapeutic. Probably go for a swim or take a rejuvenating shower. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Being authentic

Today you are in no mood to suck up to people. There will be no filter in the conversations that you will have. However, this devil-may-care attitude could land you in some controversy. Today’s planetary positions could make you feel particularly struggling if you share a home with a partner, so you may need to take some quiet time for yourself. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars which is in transit, hence wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Nurturing your friends

Today you are all about expressing your love and gratitude towards your friends and family. Some of you may be inspired to cater to the emotional needs of your friends and family. Try to be mindful that you are only giving advice and assistance where it is welcome. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Jupiter hence your lucky colour this Tuesday is jade green. For Tuesday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Expressing your feelings

Today you will be shedding the nonchalant attitude that you may have had in some relationships. Use today’s cosmic climate as an excuse to speak your truth, letting others know your thoughts. Some of you may also find yourself giving advice to your family and friends, helping the people you care about sort through their issues in a supportive environment. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon-brown as planet Saturn rules your zodiac sign, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Feeling compassionate

Today you will be pampering the ones you love and care for deeply. However, keep in mind that you do not have to express your love for your near and dear ones monetarily only. Compassion can come in the form of emotional support as well. For others,this compassion can be directed towards themselves. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Tuesday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Happy-go-lucky

Tuesday’s mood is all about chilling and relaxing while everyone else fret over their tasks. You will be listening to some mellow tunes as you feel light as a feather. However, you should also put a bit of effort into your personal or creative goals. Some of you may also be at the receiving end of some shocking news. Your zodiac sign Pisces, is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Tuesday.

