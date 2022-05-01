Horoscope Today, May 1, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Sunday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, MAY 1, 2022: Today, Aries will have their property disputes resolved, Taurus need to stay away from street food, Gemini will travel overseas, Cancer will have all financial problems eradicated and Leo will have great property deals coming their way. The rest of the signs can know about their day by reading the predictions below.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Property disputes will be resolved

Property disputes will see you succeed. Monitor expenditure as you might face problems. Guests will arrive and light up your house with happiness. The colour red, as well as the numbers 1 and 8 along with letters A, L and E will bring you good luck today.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Digestive issues and property trust issues

Don’t trust close relatives in property matters and trust yourself. Roadside food may cause digestive issues. You might travel. The colour white and numbers 2 and 7, along with letter B, V and U will be great for you today.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Overseas travel

You will focus on fitness today. You might get the opportunity to travel overseas. You will creatively design the interiors of your house. Today, numbers 3 and 6 and colour yellow along with letters K and G will bring you good fortune and prove to be lucky for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Financial problems will eradicate

You will cleverly avoid family arguments. You will guide people today. Financial issues will eradicate. For favourable luck, concentrate on the number 4 & the colour milky along with the letters D and H today.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 22)

Good family time and great property deals

Family time will be pleasant and caring. Great property proposals might tempt you. Go on a long drive to help with mental stress. Today, the colour golden & the number 5 along with M and T letters will bring you good luck and great fortune.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Improvement in social reputation

Your reputation in society will increase. Avoid crowds as they can be harmful. Follow your close relative’s advice for profits. The numbers 3 & 8, and the colour green along with P, N and T letters will help you have an amazing day.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Excellent workday

Home changes pending for a long time will happen today. You will have an excellent workday. All hindrances will be resolved. Choose the numbers 2 and 7, along with R and T letters, and the colour white to help you have an amazing day.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Deadlines will be met

You will meet your deadlines with ease. Drive slowly and be safe. Your knowledge will impress others. The numbers 1 and 8, along with the colour red and letters N and Y will bring you good luck today.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Increase in popularity and great family time

Family time will be sweet and satisfying. Property deals will come to fruition. You will increase social popularity today. On this day, the colour yellow, as well as the numbers 9 and 12, along with B, D and P letters will be very lucky for you today.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Don’t let others insult you

Family will not tolerate your tantrums at home. Property deals might not come to fruition today. Invest carefully for good profits. Your life partner will be happy with you today. The colour cyan, as well as the numbers 10 and 11, along with K, H and J letters are your luck guiders for today.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Travel someplace far and pay special attention to business

You might travel somewhere far for exploration. Business will require you to pay special attention. Life partner may insist on going out and that might irritate you. The numbers 10 and 11, as well as the colour cyan, along with letters G, S and H will be the guiders for you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pay attention to your life

You might pay special attention to your life to bring things in line. You might find new income ways. Household duties will be carried out smoothly. Today, use the numbers 9 and 12 as well as the colour yellow along with D, C, J and T letters as your fortune and lucky choices.

