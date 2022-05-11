Horoscope Today, May 11, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Wednesday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, MAY 11, 2022: This Wednesday, Aries will have love marriage discussions. Gemini will have a busy day due to new projects. While Taurus will be in a dilemma about life, Cancer will see increase in family reputation. Have a look at what the predictions for your zodiac say about your day.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Family may discuss love marriage

Your family may discuss your love marriage. People in political field will see success. All work will be completed in time. Your fortune will shine with the help of vermillion this Wednesday. Planet Mars will be ruling your sign, numbers 1 and 8, and letters A, E, and L will be your guide for the day.

Advertisement

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

A dilemma might keep you tensed

Today, pay attention towards your mother’s health. Some dilemmas about life might tense you. Don’t take any huge risks in business. Planet Venus will be ruling over your sign today, wear colours like Sangria for great fortune. You will be supported by numbers 2, 7, and letters B, U, and V this Wednesday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

New projects incoming

New projects will keep you busy today. Bachelorette will see marriage being fixed. Family business will see expansion. Dark colours like deep purple will be great for you today. Letters K, C, G, and numbers 3, 6 will bring good fortune to Gemini this Wednesday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Increase in family reputation

Advertisement

Your reputation in family will increase. An auspicious occasion might lead to increased expenditure. Management employees will have a great day. Wear a salmon shade today for great luck. Alphabets like H and D, and the number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need today.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 22)

Romantic day full of confidence

Advertisement

Today, your confidence levels will tear through the roof. People giving competitive exams will see good results. You will spend a great time with your lover. Wear gold accessories or clothes to have a great today. Alphabets M, T, and the number 5 will help bring good fortune today.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Performance supremacy

Advertisement

You will perform so well that your opponents will be jealous. Your parents will sadden you with their annoying comments. You won’t be able to concentrate on your work properly. Your favourable colour for today is shell coral, use the colour in your outfit to have luck on your side. Rely on numbers 3 and 8, and letters N, T, and P for good fortune.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Holiday plan with lover

Close friends will get closer. You might plan a holiday getaway with your lover. An important business trip is a possibility. Wear white shade and choose number 2, 7, and letters R, T for guidance in today’s endeavours.

Advertisement

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Growth in business

Be nice to your life partner. Difficult won’t seem too difficult. Business will see expected growth and success. Wearing the crimson shade will bring you great fortune. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will be your guide for the day.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Lots of growth

Commissioned-based workers will see growth. Youngsters will also be able to grow with the help of new opportunities. You will evolve your personality and way of thinking. The favourable colour this Wednesday for you is green. Today, letters D, P, and B, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you good luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Lover might annoy you

Your lover might upset or annoy you with their behaviour. An unimportant person might keep you irritated. Fraud is a possibility through social media. Your favourable colour for Wednesday is brown, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you good fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Rival will settle matters calmly

Rivals will try and settle matters in a friendly way. Financial profits are a possibility. Your children might do something outstanding making you proud. Choose the colour cinnamon red and numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S to have good luck and fortune this Wednesday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

People might ignore or take advantage of you

People will take advantage of your soft spoken nature. They might start ignoring you if you stay stubborn. Loved ones might give good news today. Color pink will bring you good luck. Numbers 9, 12, and letters J, T, D, and C will bring you great fortune today.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.