Horoscope Today, May 16, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs on Monday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, MAY 16, 2022: This Monday brings some respite from the intense lunar eclipse of Sunday. For Aries, this day is all about spiritual blessings, while Gemini will be revelling in their social life. Scorpio can leverage a financial opportunity to raise their income, while Taurus might find themselves releasing some past trauma.

Let us take a look at how this Monday may pan out for your zodiac sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Spiritual blessing

Monday will bring some spiritual relief after Sunday’s intense lunar eclipse. This cosmic climate will bless you with spiritual support throughout the day, so ensure that you keep your eyes peeled for synchronicities and messages from the intangible. Some of you could experience confusion, especially if your logic and intuition begin to be in conflict with one another. Your luck will shine around bright colours, like vermillion this Monday. Planet Mars rules your sign, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be your guide.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Release past trauma

Monday will create a conducive cosmic climate to shake off any funk that may have found you over the lunar eclipse. Some of you might receive help especially if you can get in a meditation session before work. It is also a good time to seek spiritual enlightenment through focus and dedication. Wear subtle colours like Sangria for luck. You will be guided by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Monday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Buzzing social circle

If you have your eyes on a certain person who could reciprocate your feelings, Monday is the perfect day to send them a cheeky message. Your charm and popularity will benefit from some serious celestial support. However, it is also suggested that you do not ignore your work commitments while you indulge in romantic endeavours. Colours like deep purple will be good for you as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you this Monday.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Motivation for work

Some of you may begin your work week with some extra cheerful mindset. This cosmic climate can help you stay motivated within your daily work routine. You will be ticking off some important items from your to-do list. However, try not to get too carried away by this elevated energy, or you could end up making a few mistakes. Salmon shade colour this Monday can bring luck. Alphabets like H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Embracing creative energy

Monday’s cosmic climate will bring a rush of creative energy your way. It is suggested that you get a meditation or journaling session before going to work this morning. Your creative ideas could be forgotten if you do not write them down. It is also a good time to invest in your hobbies or forgotten projects as planetary positions favour you. Your lucky colour this Monday will be golden, as Sun rules your sign, while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Optimism shines

Monday’s planetary positions will shine a bright light on your optimistic side. Some of you may get in the mood to dote on your housemates or romantic partner. However, it is advised that you try not to engage in acts of kindness with any expectations attached to them, or you could end up feeling disappointed. Your lucky colour for this Monday is shell coral as planet Mercury rules your zodiac sign. Focus on numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Your charm increases

It is a perfect day for all you hopeless romantics to use your powers of charming persuasion and plan a successful date night. If you have a particular crush, this is a good time to confess your feelings to them and hope to expect an affirmative answer. However, some incident in mid-morning could leave you a bit uninspired, but try not to let it spoil your good mood. Wear mangano calcite colour and choose numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support in your upcoming endeavours.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Increasing finances

For those of you who are wishing to increase your income, Monday’s cosmic climate is favourable. Use this opportunity to put forward your case at work and see how you can convince your superiors for a much-needed raise. It is also advised that you watch your words during this time, and try not to offend anyone with unsolicited advice. Wearing the colour crimson will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will bring you support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Conflicts arising in relationships

Monday’s cosmic climate makes you and your partner prone to some heated arguments. Your love life could bring frustrations your way. It is advised that you avoid disagreements with your partner if you can. It might be best to take a few hours for silence. By evening an opportunity to soothe any burns that may have manifested within your relationship will arise. Your lucky colour this Monday is jade green. For Monday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Stay at home

Your nurturing and introspective mood will compel you to stay at home and do all the soul-searching. It is a perfect day for practising self-care or indulging in deep meditation. However, some of you may find that your responsibilities are preventing you from taking it easy. There is plenty of time this Monday to embrace quiet and solitude, especially if you take a step back from your communication devices. Your lucky colour for the day is cinnamon brown, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Activity in social life

You might find your smartphone ringing a lot of times this Monday. Suddenly you are back in your friends’ and acquaintances’ minds. For some of you, this cosmic climate is perfect for gaining some traction within your social media following. You can post something meaningful before work in order to expand your audience. Choose the colour cinnamon red since Saturn rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck this Monday.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Career opportunities

Those of you who have been looking for some exciting job opportunities, Monday’s planetary positions will bring some good news your way. However, for others this day could bring up problems at home threatening to throw you off your game. It is important that you ground and try to address such drama in a calm and diplomatic manner. Your resilience will give you a chance to reconnect with your optimism.The colour honeysuckle pink will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guide on Monday.

