Horoscope Today, May 4, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Predictions for Taurus, Libra And Other Zodiac Signs for Wednesday

HOROSCOPE TODAY, MAY 04, 2022: Today, Gemini will win their property wars, Taurus will see delays in road trip, Virgo will face financial crunch. Read more to know what’s in store for different zodiac signs and their lucky colour, numbers and letters.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Office trip out of town

Office related trip outside the city might be a relief for you. Those finding houses may not be lucky today. Keep reserve money as something urgent might need you to spend. The colour pink, as well as the numbers 4,7 and 11 along with letter K will bring you good luck today.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 40)

Financial obstacles go away

You might feel proud due to a family member giving their peak performance. People going on a long road trip might face delays. Financial problems will fade away because of increased income. The colour grey and numbers 2,6 and 8, along with letter L will be great for you today.

GEMINI (MAY 41- JUNE 20)

Property disputes will see you win

Don’t control any family member, let them do things their own way. Misunderstanding between you and lover might cause fights. Property disputes will end with you as the winner. Today, numbers 9 and 18 and colour deep blue, along with letter P will bring you good fortune and prove to be lucky for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Futile business Trip

People at home will keep the environment lively and happy. Business trip will turn out to be futile as the deal will not go through. For favourable luck, concentrate on the number 8, 15 & the colour metallic blue along with the letter M today.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 22)

Debts will be cleared

Homemakers will cross their budget and go overboard. Travelling will prove to be good for you. Financially, all debts will mostly be cleared. Today, the colour Maroon & the numbers 9 and 27 along with the S letter will bring you good luck and great fortune.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Avoid family arguments

You might be set free from some unwanted situation that you have been stuck in for too long. Family time needs to be spent cleverly if you are to avoid arguments. Financial crunch might worsen for some people. The numbers 1 and 17, and the colour navy blue along with G letter will help you have an amazing day.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Might shift to a new house

Today, family time will be peaceful. You might shift to a bigger house. Day at work might not turn out to be as pleasant as expected. Choose the numbers 1,4 and 7, along with V letter, and the colour lemon to help you have an amazing day.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Consult before investing to avoid losses

You will impress others with your work at office. Don’t argue with spouse over suggestions. Invitation of important membership might prove good for you. Investments are going to give returns only after consultation. The numbers 2,7 and 9, along with the colour parrot green and letters J will bring you good luck today.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Holiday trip with life partner

You might go on a holiday trip with life partner. Financial investments will bring profits. Be regular at working out to say fit. On this day, the colour Pink, as well as the numbers 26 and 9, along with P letter will be very lucky for you today.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Be sensitive

People going on long journeys will have a smooth sail. Be sensitive towards others. Deadlines will worry you. Property deals might come to fruition soon. The colour peach, as well as the numbers 13 and 11, along with H letter are your luck guiders for today.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Listen to your family members

Family members may give valuable advice. Students need to catch up with their studies or they will lag behind. Friends may give profitable investment advice. The numbers 4 and 8, as well as the colour green, along with letter G will be the guiders for you.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Don’t go to the gym today

Take a break from the gym to relax your muscles. Overseas business trip or vacation might be a possibility. You might do something professionally that you have always wanted to do. Today, use the numbers 9, 12 and 15 as well as the colour blue along with D, C, J and T letters as your fortune and lucky choices.

