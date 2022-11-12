Horoscope Today, November 12, 2022: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs for Saturday

ARIES: MARCH 21-APRIL 19

The beginning of the day may be full of emotional stress, but the balance may restore soon. Sustain your efforts for the new assignment that may have landed up recently. Work front takes a priority.

Advertisement

LUCKY SIGN– Golden mist

TAURUS: APRIL 20-MAY 20

You may surprise yourself by taking up a promised task and completing it too. A few arguments here and there may distract you for some time. A loan/financial assistance applied for might get an approval soon.

LUCKY SIGN– A tadpole

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

Advertisement

Keeping track of time will prove to be a good help. Most commitments may see you in a comfortable position for completing the deadline. A new n exciting opportunity seems to be coming your way, soon.

LUCKY SIGN– A fountain

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Advertisement

A parameter needs to be decided to accomplish work on priority. Some female colleague may create a disruption in your work scene. A short trip that was being planned may get postponed for now.

LUCKY SIGN– A Floral design

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

Advertisement

Your day today may begin with you feeling sure and more empowered than usual. It may be a good day to present your plans. Make sure to discuss every detail beforehand and not keep any surprises.

LUCKY SIGN– A candle stand

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

Advertisement

Listen to that voice in your head, it may guide you towards the next step. If involved in any discussion as a participant, your opinion will matter. A client may begin to trust you more than others.

LUCKY SIGN– A pyrite crystal

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23-OCTOBER 23

Some misunderstandings may get cleared up now. Your day may be busy and full of routine work. There may be a call of duty and a disruption in your vacation. Take care of yourself, as infections are likely.

LUCKY SIGN– A swing

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

Superiors may have an upper hand today. You may learn to do your homework well beforehand. Do not take unnecessary risks. Medical attention may be required, although recovery will be quick.

LUCKY SIGN– A new billboard

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

A slower day than usual. Someone may seek your assistance in real estate matters. If working on something for long, you may feel like changing or refreshing your approach. A long walk may just be the remedy to clear your mind.

LUCKY SIGN– A green cover

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

Staying connected with your long-distance friend may prove useful for business. The day offers a mix of work and fun times. Stay careful of your belongings. Digestion or acidity issues may crop up.

LUCKY SIGN– A topaz

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

You are likely to find someone impressive and worth research. You may find time to put things in order both at home and workplace. You mother may face anxiety issues, you may need medical attention or a therapy.

LUCKY SIGN– A crown

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Critical work may appear out of reach for now. There may be gossip mongers around you, this can be put aside. Family members will seem comforting as always. Exercise is highly recommended

LUCKY SIGN– A painting

(The author is Pooja Chandra, Founder, Citaaraa - The Wellness Studio, www.citaaraa.com)

Read all the Latest News here